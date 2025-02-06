Support
Philips Hue Christmas app

Christmas carols in color

Make Christmas magical with smart light! With Philips Hue + Spotify, your favorite holiday songs come to life in the lights around you. Whether you’re trimming the tree or enjoying Christmas dinner with your favorite carols playing in the background, you can put a new spin on your old traditions.

The new Christmas decorations

Transforming your home into a winter wonderland has never been easier. Here are some top picks to help you create just the atmosphere you want for a cozy Christmas — and it’s all set up in seconds.

Give the gift of (smart) light

Christmas is all about spreading joy, so share the love of smart light with your friends and family. Philips Hue starter kits have everything they need to get set up — and it’s a gift that they can enjoy throughout the year.

Christmas lighting with Hue

Have you used Philips Hue to decorate for Christmas? Share a picture with us — you may just be featured on our social media! 

Share your Christmas

How Hue works

Voice partners

All Hue products

