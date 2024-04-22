A seamless Spotify integration. Our gradient color technology in the lights you love — and even some new ones. Even more shapes, sizes, and styles of smart bulbs. We’ve been busy making this the most exciting year for smart lighting yet.
Philips Hue + Spotify integration
Introducing Philips Hue + Spotify, a deep lighting and music integration that brings the beat and style of your music to life in colorful light. Be among the first to test it out!
Play gradient light tube
Made to sit above or below the TV, the Play gradient light tube features a subtle design (and two sizes!) that blends in with its surroundings — until you see its gradient of colorful light.
Signe gradient floor and table lamps
The slender, chic design of the Signe now has a twist. Upgraded with gradient technology, the Signe gradient floor and table lamps add style to any corner of the room.
Ambiance gradient lightstrip
Attach the ambiance gradient lightstrip to any surface, such as under cabinets or along stairs, to shine its subtle, stylish gradient of colorful light in any space.
More powerful smart bulbs
Expanding our range with brighter bulbs, now offering 800 lumen (60W equivalent), 1100 lumen (75W equivalent) and 1600 lumen (100W equivalent).
Adding White Ambiance to the filaments collection
The Filament collection now includes bulbs that offer thousands of shades of warm-to-cool white light for the perfect light throughout the day.
White Filament E14 candle bulb
Made for smaller lamps and fixtures, this new candle bulb brings vintage vibes and the perfect shade of warm white light to desks or chandeliers.
Surimu ceiling panel
Fill your space with colorful, diffused light with the Surimu ceiling panel, available in both a rectangular and square design.
Signe gradient in oak
Wake up under the vast expanse of the morning sky. With its slender profile, the sun "rises" over the Signe with a brilliant blend of colorful light.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.