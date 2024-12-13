Support

After extensive testing, we’ve discovered that in very rare cases, some Philips Hue 20 W and 40 W outdoor power supply units (PSU) may become damaged due to water leakage, which could cause a short circuit and result in an electrically live PSU.  In wet conditions, this could potentially lead to an electric shock if touched or pose a risk of fire to the surrounding materials. 

These PSUs were shipped with base packs of the following product families or sold separately between 2018 and 2021:

To ensure that you feel safe when using Philips Hue products, we’re launching a replacement program for those with affected PSUs. To avoid any risks, we advise consumers in case of product failure to first switch off the power before touching the power supply unit.

Is my power supply unit affected?

To check if your PSU is eligible for replacement, first unplug the product or switch off its power.

On the front of the PSU, you will see a four-digit production code, formatted YYWW. “YY” refers to the year and “WW” refers to the week number. Next to this code, you’ll see a part number and voltage range.

The following combinations are affected by this replacement program:

Description

Sold with

Voltage

Part number

Production code

40 W PSU

Base pack or separately

220 V–240 V

S040WN2400167

2038 and lower

40 W PSU

Base pack or separately

100 V–120 V

S040VN2400167

2037 and below

40 W PSU

5 m outdoor lightstrip

220 V–240 V

E040FP2400167

2051 and below

40 W PSU

5 m outdoor lightstrip

100 V–120 V

S040VN2400167

2044 and below

20 W PSU

2 m outdoor lightstrip

220 V–240 V

S024BI2400083

2143 and below

20 W PSU

2 m outdoor lightstrip

100 V–120 V

S024BI2400083

2146 and below

 

Example:

You purchased a Calla bollard, which included a 40 W PSU. The PSU, which is 220V-240V, has the part number "S040WN2400167.” Your PSU may be affected. To confirm, the first two digits (i.e. the year) are below 20 or both of the following are true:

  • The first two digits of the code is 20
  • The last two digits of the code are 38 or below

So, in this example, the PSU with the part number S040WN2400167 may have different production codes.

The PSU with a 2038 production code is affected.

The PSU with a 2111 production code is not affected.

How do I get a new power supply unit free of charge?

Fill in the form linked below. Please include a picture of the front of the power supply unit, where the four-digit production code and part number are clearly visible. 

Go to replacement request form

Please include a picture of the front of the power supply unit, where the four-digit production code is clearly visible.

Philips Hue Outdoor AC/DC LED Power Supply EU
Philips Hue Outdoor LED Driver US
PSU Label

If you have any questions or need to replace more than three power supply units, please contact us directly.

Contact us

