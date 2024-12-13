To check if your PSU is eligible for replacement, first unplug the product or switch off its power.

On the front of the PSU, you will see a four-digit production code, formatted YYWW. “YY” refers to the year and “WW” refers to the week number. Next to this code, you’ll see a part number and voltage range.

The following combinations are affected by this replacement program:

Description Sold with Voltage Part number Production code 40 W PSU Base pack or separately 220 V–240 V S040WN2400167 2038 and lower 40 W PSU Base pack or separately 100 V–120 V S040VN2400167 2037 and below 40 W PSU 5 m outdoor lightstrip 220 V–240 V E040FP2400167 2051 and below 40 W PSU 5 m outdoor lightstrip 100 V–120 V S040VN2400167 2044 and below 20 W PSU 2 m outdoor lightstrip 220 V–240 V S024BI2400083 2143 and below 20 W PSU 2 m outdoor lightstrip 100 V–120 V S024BI2400083 2146 and below

Example:

You purchased a Calla bollard, which included a 40 W PSU. The PSU, which is 220V-240V, has the part number "S040WN2400167.” Your PSU may be affected. To confirm, the first two digits (i.e. the year) are below 20 or both of the following are true:

The first two digits of the code is 20

The last two digits of the code are 38 or below

So, in this example, the PSU with the part number S040WN2400167 may have different production codes.

The PSU with a 2038 production code is affected.

The PSU with a 2111 production code is not affected.