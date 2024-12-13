Let us know you want to return your purchase. You’ll need your order number, which you can find in your order confirmation email.
Estado del pedido y devoluciones
¿Quieres saber el estado de tu pedido o devolver algo que compraste en la tienda Philips Hue? ¡No hay problema! Puedes devolver tu compra dentro de los 30 días posteriores a la compra, sin cargo.
How to return a product
Register your return
Print the label
We’ll email you a shipping label that you can print and use to send your return to us for free.
Send back your product
Place the product in a box, attach the label to the outside, and drop it off at one of the courier’s locations.
Questions & answers
I purchased a product and want to return it. However, the website indicates my order is still processing. When can I start the return?
I purchased a product and want to return it. However, the website indicates my order is still processing. When can I start the return?
I purchased a bundle or multiple products as part of a promotion. How can I return these products?
I purchased a bundle or multiple products as part of a promotion. How can I return these products?
How long do I have to return my product?
How long do I have to return my product?
Where do I find my order number?
Where do I find my order number?
Where will the money from my refund go?
Where will the money from my refund go?
Do I get refunded for the original shipping cost?
Do I get refunded for the original shipping cost?
How much does returning a product cost?
How much does returning a product cost?
Does the product need to be returned unused and in the original packaging?
Does the product need to be returned unused and in the original packaging?
*Cuando un foco muestra "hasta" cierto número de lúmenes en sus especificaciones, muestra la máxima emisión de lúmenes del foco. Muestra qué tan brillante puede llegar a ser el foco a 2,700 K (focos blancos) o 4,000 K (focos Hue White and Color Ambiance). Obtén más información acerca del brillo.