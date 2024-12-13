Asistencia

Estado del pedido y devoluciones

¿Quieres saber el estado de tu pedido o devolver algo que compraste en la tienda Philips Hue? ¡No hay problema! Puedes devolver tu compra dentro de los 30 días posteriores a la compra, sin cargo.

Comencemos
Términos y condiciones

How to return a product

Register your return

Register your return

Let us know you want to return your purchase. You’ll need your order number, which you can find in your order confirmation email.

Print the label

Print the label

We’ll email you a shipping label that you can print and use to send your return to us for free.

Send back your product

Send back your product

Place the product in a box, attach the label to the outside, and drop it off at one of the courier’s locations.

Start a return

Questions & answers

I purchased a product and want to return it. However, the website indicates my order is still processing. When can I start the return?

I purchased a bundle or multiple products as part of a promotion. How can I return these products?

How long do I have to return my product?

Where do I find my order number?

Where will the money from my refund go?

Do I get refunded for the original shipping cost?

How much does returning a product cost?

Does the product need to be returned unused and in the original packaging?

*Cuando un foco muestra "hasta" cierto número de lúmenes en sus especificaciones, muestra la máxima emisión de lúmenes del foco. Muestra qué tan brillante puede llegar a ser el foco a 2,700 K (focos blancos) o 4,000 K (focos Hue White and Color Ambiance). Obtén más información acerca del brillo