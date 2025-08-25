Υποστήριξη

How to set up a Hue secure wired video doorbell.

All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.

Read this first!

1. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step..

2. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone’s app store.

 

Λήψη από το κατάστημα εφαρμογών Αποκτήστε το από το Google Play
Connect with a Bridge
Connect without a Bridge

Connect with a Bridge

Secure wired video doorbell setup instructions

Your Bridge should be connected and added to your Hue app. 

Haven’t done that yet? Learn how to set up the Bridge.

 

1. Open the Hue app.

2. On your Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon. Then, tap Add devices

Hue app displaying the Home tab with indicator over three-dots icon, Hue app displaying three-dots menu with indicator over Add devices

Note: You can also open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.

Hue app displaying Settings tab with indicator over Devices, Hue app displaying Devices menu with indicator over blue plus (add) icon

3. Scan the QR code.
    You’ll find the QR code for your wired video doorbell on its ownership card.

Hue app displaying Add devices screen with indicator over Scan QR code button , Hue app displaying Scan QR codes screen with indicator over Next button

4. Tap the secure wired video doorbell you want to add
    If you have multiple doorbells, they’ll show up in the screen. Tap the secure wired video doorbell that you want to add first.
        

Hue app displaying which devices were scanned with indicator over Next button, Hue app displaying confirmation screen showing devices added

5. Important! Store your passphrase and Ownership card in a safe place.

Passphrase: Required to access your secure wired video doorbell’s live view and video clips.

Ownership card: Required to reset the secure wired video doorbell or move the secure wired video doorbell to another Bridge.

Iphone displaying Important message

If you want to connect it to the Hue Smart Chime please check how to connect a Hue Hue Smart Chime page.

Connect without a Bridge

Secure wired video doorbell setup instructions

1. Open the Hue app.

2. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account and app settings.

3. When prompted to add a Bridge, select No.

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

4. Scan the QR code. 
    

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to add, set up, and customize your secure wired video doorbell.
    

iPhone displaying Control Center, iPhone displaying Hue app settings

6. Important! Store your passphrase and Ownership card in a safe place.

Passphrase: Required to access your secure wired video doorbell’s live view and video clips.

Ownership card: Required to reset the secure wired video doorbell or move the secure wired video doorbell to another Bridge.

Iphone displaying Important message

If you want to connect it to the Hue Smart Chime please check how to connect a Hue Hue Smart Chime page. Also make sure to keep both devices in 20 meters/ 65ft range

Need help?

Browse our FAQ or contact Support. 

Read Philips Hue app FAQ >

Go to Support >