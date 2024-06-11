A greater choice of lighting designs when you’re decorating your home. If you see the Friends of Hue logo, it works with Hue.
Partner products available in select markets only.
Smart control with Hue Bridge
Available for indoor and outdoor
Light source included
Hue Lamps & Fixtures
The Philips Hue Play light bar
Get a full, colorful smart light experience with the Play light bar – the perfect way to complement your media.
Home sweet Hue
Friends of Hue lighting
Smart lighting meets high-end design
A greater choice of lighting designs when you’re decorating your home. If you see the Friends of Hue logo, it works with Hue.