Set: Lightstrip Plus + Sync Box + Bridge Pro

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À propos du Set: Lightstrip Plus + Sync Box + Bridge Pro

Erlebe ein völlig neues und immersives Fernseherlebnis mit dem Lightstrip Plus, der Hue Sync Box und Bridge Pro. Synchronisiere Deine Beleuchtung mit Fernseher, Musik und Games – mit schnellen Reaktionszeiten und optimaler Steuerung.

  • Weißes und farbiges Licht
  • Flexibler und verlängerbarer Lightstrip
  • Verbinde bis zu 4 HDMI-Geräte
  • Einfache Einrichtung mit Bridge Pro
  • Steuerung über App, Sprache oder Zubehör
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