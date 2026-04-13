Set: Lightstrip Plus + Sync Box + Bridge Pro
Le prix actuel est €429,97
Le prix actuel est €429,97
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À propos du Set: Lightstrip Plus + Sync Box + Bridge Pro
Erlebe ein völlig neues und immersives Fernseherlebnis mit dem Lightstrip Plus, der Hue Sync Box und Bridge Pro. Synchronisiere Deine Beleuchtung mit Fernseher, Musik und Games – mit schnellen Reaktionszeiten und optimaler Steuerung.
- Weißes und farbiges Licht
- Flexibler und verlängerbarer Lightstrip
- Verbinde bis zu 4 HDMI-Geräte
- Einfache Einrichtung mit Bridge Pro
- Steuerung über App, Sprache oder Zubehör
Caractéristiques
- Numéro de produit (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514875852
Informations produit
- Hue White and Color Ambiance Base Lightstrip Plus V4 2 mètres
- 1
- Hue Play HDMI sync box
- 1
- Hue Bridge Pro
- 1