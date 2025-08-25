All Hue products follow the same easy QR code setup, so you can scan and set up all your Hue devices at the same time.
How to set up a Hue secure wired video doorbell.
Read this first!
1. Do you have more than one Hue device to add?
Keep them all together! You’ll scan all of their QR codes during the same step..
2. Do you have the Hue app?
Download it in your phone’s app store.
Connect with a Bridge
Secure wired video doorbell setup instructions
Your Bridge should be connected and added to your Hue app.
Haven’t done that yet? Learn how to set up the Bridge.
1. Open the Hue app.
2. On your Home tab, tap the three dots (…) icon. Then, tap Add devices
Note: You can also open the Settings tab, and then tap Devices. Tap the blue plus (+) icon in the top right corner.
3. Scan the QR code.
You’ll find the QR code for your wired video doorbell on its ownership card.
4. Tap the secure wired video doorbell you want to add
If you have multiple doorbells, they’ll show up in the screen. Tap the secure wired video doorbell that you want to add first.
5. Important! Store your passphrase and Ownership card in a safe place.
Passphrase: Required to access your secure wired video doorbell’s live view and video clips.
Ownership card: Required to reset the secure wired video doorbell or move the secure wired video doorbell to another Bridge.
If you want to connect it to the Hue Smart Chime please check how to connect a Hue Hue Smart Chime page.
Connect without a Bridge
Secure wired video doorbell setup instructions
1. Open the Hue app.
2. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your account and app settings.
3. When prompted to add a Bridge, select No.
4. Scan the QR code.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to add, set up, and customize your secure wired video doorbell.
6. Important! Store your passphrase and Ownership card in a safe place.
Passphrase: Required to access your secure wired video doorbell’s live view and video clips.
Ownership card: Required to reset the secure wired video doorbell or move the secure wired video doorbell to another Bridge.
If you want to connect it to the Hue Smart Chime please check how to connect a Hue Hue Smart Chime page. Also make sure to keep both devices in 20 meters/ 65ft range