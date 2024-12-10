Skip to main content
Podrška
Festavia
Setup guide
Release notes
How to videos
FAQ list
Can I use Festavia string lights in a real Christmas tree?
Are Festavia string lights weatherproof?
Can I add Festavia string lights to an Entertainment area?
Can I extend Festavia string lights?
How far apart are each of the lights on Festavia string lights?
What size Christmas tree can Festavia string lights cover?
Can I cut Festavia string lights to size?
How should I store my Festavia string lights?
Is it important to put the Festavia string in certain direction?
Why do I still see Festavia in my Philips Hue app after I've unplugged it and taken it down?