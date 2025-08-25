Aug 28, 2025
Software version 1973038060
We’ll start rolling out this firmware over the next few days. Turn on automatic updates in the app to make sure you get it as soon as it’s released!
July 21, 2025
Software version 1972076030
Jun 19, 2025
Software version 1972004020
May 22, 2025
Software version 1971060010
April 24, 2025
Software version 1970188010
March 27, 2025
Software version 1970084010
February 27, 2025
Software version 1969152010
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
January 30, 2024
Software version 1969060020
- Improved operation of certain models of the Twilight sleep and wake-up light.
- Improved motion sensor functionality when set to turn lights to their Last on state.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
December 05, 2024
Software version 1968096020
- Improved the brightness levels for the Go to sleep automation.
- Added support for the upcoming All-day scenes.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
October 22, 2024
Software version 1967054020
- Resolved an issue where, in some cases, it wasn't possible to add a Friends of Hue switch to the Bridge.
October 10, 2024
Software version 1967054010
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
September 16, 2024
Software version: 1966117030
- Added support for the Do not disturb feature for indoor and outdoor motion sensors, cameras, and device groups.
- Added support for all Hue and Friends of Hue switches to be able to start and stop Timers and Mimic presence automations.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
August 15, 2024
Software version: 196606010
- Implemented bug fixes and enhancements to the Go to Sleep automation.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
July 18, 2024
Software version: 1965111030
- Added support for all remaining switches and buttons to trigger Go to Sleep automations.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
July 11, 2024
Software version: 1965053040
- Resolved a Matter interoperability issue that may occasionally cause lights on low brightness to turn to full brightness.
June 20, 2024
Software version: 1965053020
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
June 10, 2024
Software version: 1965017030
- Added support for device groups.
- Resolved an issue where, if the Bridge couldn't retrieve the time, it would send multiple DNS requests.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
May 23, 2024
Software version: 1964117020
- Improved performance and reliability of the system.
April 25, 2024
Software version: 1964061010
- Resolved an issue where, in rare cases, specific non-Hue lights would fail to connect to the Bridge
- Updated time zones and Daylight Saving Time settings
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
March 28, 2024
Software version: 1963171020
- Resolved a DNS configuration issue that occasionally caused an issue with the internet connection
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
February 28, 2024
Software version: 1963089030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
February 01, 2024
Software version: 1962154010
January 4, 2024
Software version: 1962097030
- Added Matter support for the Secure contact sensor
- Fixed an issue where some users couldn't pair with Apple Home via HomeKit
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
December 7, 2023
Software version: 1961135030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
November 13, 2023
Software version: 1961076030
- Added Apple HomeKit support for the Secure contact sensor
October 18, 2023
Software version: 1960149090
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
September 14, 2023
Software version: 1960062030
- The Philips Hue Bridge has been updated to support Matter, meaning that your Philips Hue lights and devices automatically support Matter, too.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
August 16, 2023
Software version: 1959194030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
July 20, 2023
Software version: 1959097030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
May 25, 2023
Software version: 1958077010
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
May 1, 2023
Software version: 1957200040
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
March 30, 2023
Software version: 1957113050
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
February 2, 2023
Software version: 1956046040
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
December 12, 2022
Software version: 1955082050
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
September 19, 2022
Software version: 1953188020
- Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update Zigbee device software and improved connectivity to other cloud services. Other services that update the Hue Bridge’s software are no longer supported.
August 22, 2022
Software version: 1953090030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
July 25, 2022
Software version: 1952154030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
June 27, 2022
Software version: 1952086020
- Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update the Hue Bridge software
- Improved connectivity to other cloud services
June 23, 2022
Software version: 1952086010
- Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update the Hue Bridge software
- Improved connectivity to other cloud services
June 13, 2022
Software version: 1952043030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
June 6, 2022
Software version: 1951146040
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
May 2, 2022
Software version: 1951086030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
April 4, 2022
Software version: 1950207110
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
March 14, 2022
Software version: 1950111030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
January 24, 2022
Software version: 1949203030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
January 3, 2022
Software version 1949107040
November 1, 2021
Software version 1948086000
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
October 18, 2021
Software version 1947108030
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
October 1, 2021
Software version 1947054060
- Resolves a problem that, in rare cases, resulted in an unresponsive Hue Bridge
- Improved performance, security and reliability of the system
September 13, 2021
Software version 1947054040
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
August 16, 2021
Software update 1946157000 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
July 19, 2021
Software update 1946080020 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
July 2, 2021
Software update 1945163030 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
May 21, 2021
Software update 1945091050 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- We proudly present the new Philips Hue app v4.0. Rebuilt from the ground up, the all-new Philips Hue app has been designed as the foundation for the future of smart lighting. This Bridge firmware-version supports the new technologies and improved performance of the new Hue app.
- Support for multiple Play gradient lightstrips in different Entertainment areas (requires Hue sync box firmware 1.7 or higher)
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
April 28, 2021
Software update 1944193080 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
April 14, 2021
Software update 1944102110 (Hue Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
March 12, 2021
Firmware 1943185030 (Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
February 8, 2021
Firmware 1943082030 (Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
January 7, 2021
Firmware 1942135050 (Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Updated time zone database, which allows the Hue Bridge to handle daylight saving time correctly around the globe
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
November 11, 2020
Firmware 1941132070 (Bridge v2)
This update includes the following:
- Added support for Apple HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in the Hue Bridge Note: This feature requires an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as a home hub.
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
September 30, 2020
Firmware 1941056000
This update includes the following:
- Support for the Play gradient lightstrip and the Centris ceiling spot light
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
August 31, 2020
Firmware 1940094000
This update improves performance and reliability of the Philips Hue system.
August 3, 2020
Firmware 1940042020
This update includes the following:
- Updated time zones that match Daylight Saving Time changes
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
June 22, 2020
Firmware 01043155 (Bridge V1)
With this update, the Hue Bridge v1 will not be supported any longer and continue to work only locally (without internet). This means the following: :
- The Hue Bridge v1 will no longer receive updates, new features, or security patches.
- Away-from-home control and Home & Away will no longer be supported.
- Cloud-based voice control will no longer be supported.
- Login functionality for your Hue account — which gives you remote access to your lights — will be disabled.
- Third-party and partner functionalities, such as Google Voice and IFTTT, that are controlled via the cloud are no longer supported.
For more information, go to www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy
June 8, 2020
Firmware 1939070020 (Bridge V2)
This update includes the following:
- Resolved an issue where some new Hue Tap switches could not be added to the Hue Bridge
- Resolved an issue where Apple HomeKit incorrectly alerted that there were software updates available
- Updated time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes
- Removed the version name of the operating system from the Hue Bridge discovery message
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
May 11, 2020
Firmware 1938112040 (Bridge V2)
This update provides the following:
- Improved performance and reliability of the system
- Improved mDNS compatibility
April 15, 2020
Firmware 1938052050, 1938052051, 1938052060, 1938052061, 1938052070, 1938052071 (Bridge V2)
We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.
- Improved the way your Hue Bridge handles firmware updates
March 16, 2020
Firmware 1937113020 (Bridge V2)
- Updated the time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes
February 24, 2020
Firmware 19370450000 (Bridge V2)
We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.
- Added support for HTTP/2
- Fixed an issue that could unintentionally restart the Hue Bridge
- Updated the time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes
- Improved deep dimming behavior for older lights
- Changed the manufacturer name to Signify in HomeKit
- Improved reliability and security of the Hue Bridge
January 13, 2020
Firmware 1935144040 (Bridge V2)
- We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.
- This update includes a patch for a security vulnerability in the Hue Bridge v2
November 28, 2019
Firmware 01043064 (Bridge V1)
- Your Bridge v1 now has updated time zone tables.
November 18, 2019
Firmware 1935144020 (Bridge V2)
- We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of your Hue system.
October 14, 2019
Firmware 1935074050 (Bridge V2)
- Improved the performance of your Hue lights when using the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box — Hue Entertainment is now faster than before!
- Fixed an issue related to the internal time of your Hue Bridge, which caused erratic behavior in some automated light routines
September 30, 2019
Firmware _1934129020 (Bridge V2)
- A rare issue that prevented the Wake up from activating correctly
- An issue that affected the timing of automated light routines
- We also added a Christmas tree icon for the new Smart plug — just in time for Christmas!
September 9, 2019
Firmware 1934058060 (Bridge V2)
- We have made an improvement that results in longer battery lifetime of battery powered switches.
- We have resolved a bug which caused the wake-up routines from working properly in some cases.
August 20, 2019
Firmware 1933144020 (Bridge V2)
- We have improved the performance of Hue Entertainment when all used lights are in range of the Hue Bridge.
- For our developers: We have changed the advertised manufacturer name- and URL on UPnP from Philips Lighting to Signify.
July 22, 2019
Firmware 1933087030 (Bridge V2)
- We have fixed an issue in the Hue Bridge that sometimes the Out-of-Home connection was not working anymore in the Hue mobile app. Sorry to all Hue-lovers that suffered from that.
- We have improved the way we select a proxy-light in your Entertainment-area to get the best possible performance during light syncing.
- We have improved the security of your Hue Bridge by moving to a new version of the Linux-kernel.
June 24, 2019
Firmware 1932126170 (Bridge V2)
- We have made some big changes in the Hue Bridge filesystem resulting in better performance. This enables some exciting new features coming up!
- We implemented improvements in the Hue Bridge so cloud-integrations (i.e. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) work more reliable in the future.
- We improved the reliability of Hue Tap and Friends of Hue Switches, solving an issue where lights would sometimes fail to respond to commands
- We resolved an issue that lights were wrongly indicated as not supporting Power-on Behaviour in the mobile App although they had that capability before. Thanks for reaching out to us for this issue!
May 27, 2019
Firmware 1932073040 (Bridge V2):
- We have added support in the Bridge for the new Lutron Aurora rotary switch to dim your Philips Hue lights (available in US and Canada only).
- We have improved support in the Bridge to support Zones. Now you can group your lights in a more flexible way using the Philips Hue mobile app. (Note: this feature is still in Beta).
- We have resolved a problem in the Bridge that sometimes caused a problem when adding new lights.
- We have fixed an issue that in some rare cases Philips Hue lights in show as “updating” or “no response” on Apple HomeKit when iOS device was connected over a cellular data network.
April 24, 2019
Firmware 1931140050
- We fixed an issue that in some situations Apple iOS-devices had shorter battery-life when HomeKit was paired with the Hue Bridge.
- We fixed an issue that some specific Hue Luminaires became unreachable in the Hue mobile app.
- We fixed an issue on our CLIP-Interface that sometimes an unexpected error message was returned when deleting a Scene.
- We made the configuration of Power-on Behavior more reliable.
- We resolved a problem in the Bridge that in some situations a Hue Dimmer Switch could not be added to the Bridge if it was already added before.
- Besides these noteworthy things, we have fixed a lot of other small things that will make the Hue Bridge more reliable and safer.
April 2, 2019
Firmware 1931069120 (Bridge V2):
- Fixed a problem with Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Ireland that caused light-schedules to trigger at incorrect times. Big apologies to all the people in Ireland suffering from this problem.
- Fixed a problem that sometimes the communication with the lights was not fully reliable.
- Fixed a problem that sometimes a software update for a Hue device was displayed in “transferring”-mode forever in the Hue mobile app.
- Fixed a problem that in some cases the Power-On behavior was not correctly picked-up by the light or did change “spontaneously” over time after configuration in the Hue mobile app.
- For better security we slightly changed the way apps connect to your Hue Bridge.
- We fixed an issue that for a limited number of people the Hue Bridge caused a crash of the mobile App when trying to set the home location or to create sunrise- or sunset routines.
- Besides these, we have fixed a lot of other small things that will make the Hue Bridge more reliable.
February 7, 2019
Firmware 1901181309 (Bridge V2):
- This version includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.
- We have also fixed an issue that sometimes a light could not be configured for Power-On Behavior although the software of the light was successfully updated.
January 8, 2019
Firmware 1811120916 (Bridge V2):
We update the Hue Bridge firmware regularly to continuously improve your Hue system and your lighting experience.
This version includes several bug fixes and performance improvements:
- Improved the connection of the Hue Bridge to the cloud
- Fixed an issue about the date when a lamp was software updated did not show up correctly in the Hue mobile app.
- Fixed an issue when sometimes lights didn’t change simultaneously when a scene was recalled from the Hue mobile app.
- Fixed an issue when if the Hue Bridge was configured for HomeKit without the Hue mobile app that lights became unresponsive in HomeKit.
October 3, 2018
Firmware 1809121051 (Bridge V2)
- Hotfix to resolve some connectivity changes to cloud
September 6, 2018
Firmware 1808300701 (Bridge V2)
- Connectivity changes to cloud
- Various stability and performance improvements
June 28, 2018
Firmware 1806051111 (Bridge V2)
- Beta release of HTTPS connection on the bridge and SDK
- Various stability and performance improvements
May 15, 2018
Firmware 1804201116 (Bridge V2)
(only released in NL, GB and CAN)
- Beta release of HTTPS connection on the bridge and SDK
- Various stability and performance improvements
Mar 19, 2018
Firmware 1802201122 (Bridge V2)
- Various stability and performance improvements
Feb 5, 2018
Firmware 1801260942 (Bridge V2)
- Increased capacity for rules, conditions, and actions
- Support for Zigbee 3.0 capable lights
- Various stability and performance improvements
Firmware 01041302 (Bridge V1)
- Support for Zigbee 3.0 capable lights
- Various stability and performance improvements
Nov 27, 2017
Firmware 1711151408 (Bridge V2)
- Supports entertainment capability
- Better discovery of bridge in networks with Wi-Fi mesh routers
- Other stability and other performance improvements
Oct 2, 2017
Firmware 1709131301 (Bridge V2)
- Support for sensors and switches on HomeKit
- Stability and other performance improvements
July 31, 2017
Firmware 1707040932 (Bridge V2):
- Stability and other performance improvements
Jun 14, 2017
Firmware 1705121051 (bridge V2):
- Stability and other performance improvements
Apr 12, 2017
Firmware 01038802 (bridge V1):
- Stability and other performance improvements
Apr 11, 2017
Firmware 01039019 (bridge V2):
- Stability and other performance improvements
Feb 20, 2017
Firmware 01038390 (bridge V2):
- Performance and reliability improvements between bridge and the cloud
- Stability and other performance improvements
Nov 28, 2016
Firmware 01036659 (bridge V1 & V2):
- Stability and performance improvements
Oct 25, 2016
Firmware 01036562 (bridge V1 & V2):
- Resolved issues related to commissioning of some third party bulbs
- Stability and performance improvements
Sept 19, 2016
Firmware 01035934 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Support for Hue motion sensors
- Support for Hue connected luminaires
- Support for Hue white ambiance GU10 and BR30
- Doubled rule capacity to allow more connected Hue accessories
- Stability and performance improvements
July 25, 2016
Firmware: Bridge V1; 01033978 Bridge V2; 01033989
- Stability and performance improvements
May 20, 2016
Firmware 01033370 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Support for White Ambiance proposition
April 18, 2016
Firmware 01032318 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Improved authentication process for all apps. Note that this may have impact on all mobile apps working with the hue system. See the support pages for more information.
- Stability and performance improvements
March 1, 2016
Firmware 01031131 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Color Temperature is now ANSI (American National Standards Institute) compliant.
- Improved support for legacy products in scenes. Note this may require you to delete the light from your bridge and then re-add it
- Stability and performance improvements
Dec 21, 2015
Firmware 01030262 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Roll back of changes restricting addition of new lights from other brands.
- Roll back of changes to handling of scenes for lights from other brands.
Dec 15, 2015
Firmware 01030262 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Support for rooms
- Improve scene sharing
- Support to remove the HomeKit pairing from the bridge.
- Added support for transferring your settings to the newly available Hue bridge. Simply plug in your new bridge in addition to your current one and you will be guided through the transfer
- Stability and performance improvements
Dec 1, 2015
Firmware 01029624 (Bridge V1 & V2):
- Support for rooms
- Improve scene sharing
- Support to remove the HomeKit pairing from the bridge.
- Stability and performance improvements
Oct 10, 2015
Firmware 01028090 (Bridge V2):
- Support for HomeKit on the new square-shaped Philips Hue bridge
- Support to transfer settings from the old round-shaped Philips Hue bridge to the new square-shaped Philips hue bridge
- Stability and performance improvements
June 22, 2015
Firmware 01024156 (Bridge V1):
- Support for the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit
- Support for the Philips Hue LightStrip plus
- Stability and performance improvements
March 26, 2015
Firmware 01023599 (Bridge V1):
- Support for the app feature “Delete light & devices”.
- Support for the hue phoenix.
- Stability and performance improvements
Dec 17, 2014
Firmware 01018228 (Bridge V1):
- Improve hue tap commissioning
- Stability and performance improvements
Oct 16, 2014
Firmware 01016441 (Bridge V1):
- Support for hue Beyond luminaire
- Support for hue 3D luminaire
- Stability and performance improvements