Aug 28, 2025

Software version 1973038060

This bridge software version prepares support for many new exciting launches, make sure to stay up to date!

We’ve made several small changes behind the scenes to make your Hue Bridge work even better.

July 21, 2025

Software version 1972076030

We’ve made several small changes behind the scenes to make your Hue Bridge work even better.

Jun 19, 2025

Software version 1972004020

Added support for recently launched products like the Hue Play wall washer, the new smart button, and the white versions of the Xamento and Adore recessed spots

We’ve made several small changes behind the scenes to make your Hue Bridge work even better.

May 22, 2025

Software version 1971060010

We replaced self-signed certificates with proper HTTPS certificates. This change protects your personal and sensitive information even better. Now your Hue Bridge interacts even more safely with Apps and with our Cloud services.

We’ve made several small changes behind the scenes to make your Hue Bridge work even better.

April 24, 2025

Software version 1970188010

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

March 27, 2025

Software version 1970084010

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

February 27, 2025

Software version 1969152010

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

January 30, 2024

Software version 1969060020

Improved operation of certain models of the Twilight sleep and wake-up light.

Improved motion sensor functionality when set to turn lights to their Last on state.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

December 05, 2024

Software version 1968096020

Improved the brightness levels for the Go to sleep automation.

Added support for the upcoming All-day scenes.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

October 22, 2024

Software version 1967054020

Resolved an issue where, in some cases, it wasn't possible to add a Friends of Hue switch to the Bridge.

October 10, 2024

Software version 1967054010

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

September 16, 2024

Software version: 1966117030

Added support for the Do not disturb feature for indoor and outdoor motion sensors, cameras, and device groups.

Added support for all Hue and Friends of Hue switches to be able to start and stop Timers and Mimic presence automations.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

August 15, 2024

Software version: 196606010

Implemented bug fixes and enhancements to the Go to Sleep automation.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

July 18, 2024

Software version: 1965111030

Added support for all remaining switches and buttons to trigger Go to Sleep automations.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

July 11, 2024

Software version: 1965053040

Resolved a Matter interoperability issue that may occasionally cause lights on low brightness to turn to full brightness.

June 20, 2024

Software version: 1965053020

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

June 10, 2024

Software version: 1965017030

Added support for device groups.

Resolved an issue where, if the Bridge couldn't retrieve the time, it would send multiple DNS requests.

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

May 23, 2024

Software version: 1964117020

Improved performance and reliability of the system.

April 25, 2024

Software version: 1964061010

Resolved an issue where, in rare cases, specific non-Hue lights would fail to connect to the Bridge

Updated time zones and Daylight Saving Time settings

Improved performance and reliability of the system

March 28, 2024

Software version: 1963171020

Resolved a DNS configuration issue that occasionally caused an issue with the internet connection

Improved performance and reliability of the system

February 28, 2024

Improved performance and reliability of the system

February 01, 2024

Software version: 1962154010

Improved performance and reliability of the system

January 4, 2024

Added Matter support for the Secure contact sensor

Fixed an issue where some users couldn't pair with Apple Home via HomeKit

Improved performance and reliability of the system

December 7, 2023

Software version: 1961135030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

November 13, 2023

Software version: 1961076030

Added Apple HomeKit support for the Secure contact sensor

October 18, 2023

Software version: 1960149090

Improved performance and reliability of the system

September 14, 2023

Software version: 1960062030

The Philips Hue Bridge has been updated to support Matter, meaning that your Philips Hue lights and devices automatically support Matter, too.

Improved performance and reliability of the system

August 16, 2023

Software version: 1959194030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

July 20, 2023

Software version: 1959097030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

May 25, 2023

Software version: 1958077010

Improved performance and reliability of the system

May 1, 2023

Software version: 1957200040

Improved performance and reliability of the system

Software version: 1957113050

Improved performance and reliability of the system

February 2, 2023

Software version: 1956046040

Improved performance and reliability of the system

December 12, 2022

Software version: 1955082050

Improved performance and reliability of the system

September 19, 2022

Software version: 1953188020

Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update Zigbee device software and improved connectivity to other cloud services. Other services that update the Hue Bridge’s software are no longer supported.

August 22, 2022

Software version: 1953090030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

July 25, 2022

Software version: 1952154030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

June 27, 2022

Software version: 1952086020

Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update the Hue Bridge software

Improved connectivity to other cloud services

June 23, 2022

Software version: 1952086010

Moved to new MQTT-based cloud services to update the Hue Bridge software

Improved connectivity to other cloud services

June 13, 2022

Software version: 1952043030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

June 6, 2022

Software version: 1951146040

Improved performance and reliability of the system

May 2, 2022

Software version: 1951086030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

April 4, 2022

Software version: 1950207110

March 14, 2022

Software version: 1950111030

January 24, 2022

Software version: 1949203030

January 3, 2022

Software version 1949107040

Improved performance and reliability of the system

November 1, 2021

Software version 1948086000

Improved performance and reliability of the system

October 18, 2021

Software version 1947108030

Improved performance and reliability of the system

October 1, 2021

Software version 1947054060

Resolves a problem that, in rare cases, resulted in an unresponsive Hue Bridge

Improved performance, security and reliability of the system

September 13, 2021

Software version 1947054040

August 16, 2021

Software update 1946157000 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

July 19, 2021

Software update 1946080020 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

July 2, 2021

Software update 1945163030 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

May 21, 2021

Software update 1945091050 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

We proudly present the new Philips Hue app v4.0. Rebuilt from the ground up, the all-new Philips Hue app has been designed as the foundation for the future of smart lighting. This Bridge firmware-version supports the new technologies and improved performance of the new Hue app.



Support for multiple Play gradient lightstrips in different Entertainment areas (requires Hue sync box firmware 1.7 or higher)

Improved performance and reliability of the system

April 28, 2021

Software update 1944193080 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

April 14, 2021

Software update 1944102110 (Hue Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

March 12, 2021

Firmware 1943185030 (Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

February 8, 2021

Firmware 1943082030 (Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

January 7, 2021

Firmware 1942135050 (Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Updated time zone database, which allows the Hue Bridge to handle daylight saving time correctly around the globe

Improved performance and reliability of the system

November 11, 2020

Firmware 1941132070 (Bridge v2)

This update includes the following:

Added support for Apple HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in the Hue Bridge Note: This feature requires an Apple TV, HomePod, or iPad set up as a home hub.

Improved performance and reliability of the system

September 30, 2020

Firmware 1941056000

This update includes the following:

Support for the Play gradient lightstrip and the Centris ceiling spot light

Improved performance and reliability of the system

August 31, 2020

Firmware 1940094000

This update improves performance and reliability of the Philips Hue system.

August 3, 2020

Firmware 1940042020

This update includes the following:

Updated time zones that match Daylight Saving Time changes

Improved performance and reliability of the system

June 22, 2020

Firmware 01043155 (Bridge V1)

With this update, the Hue Bridge v1 will not be supported any longer and continue to work only locally (without internet). This means the following: :

The Hue Bridge v1 will no longer receive updates, new features, or security patches.

Away-from-home control and Home & Away will no longer be supported.

Cloud-based voice control will no longer be supported.

Login functionality for your Hue account — which gives you remote access to your lights — will be disabled.

Third-party and partner functionalities, such as Google Voice and IFTTT, that are controlled via the cloud are no longer supported.

For more information, go to www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy

June 8, 2020

Firmware 1939070020 (Bridge V2)

This update includes the following:

Resolved an issue where some new Hue Tap switches could not be added to the Hue Bridge

Resolved an issue where Apple HomeKit incorrectly alerted that there were software updates available

Updated time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes

Removed the version name of the operating system from the Hue Bridge discovery message

Improved performance and reliability of the system

May 11, 2020

Firmware 1938112040 (Bridge V2)

This update provides the following:

Improved performance and reliability of the system

Improved mDNS compatibility

April 15, 2020

Firmware 1938052050, 1938052051, 1938052060, 1938052061, 1938052070, 1938052071 (Bridge V2)

We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.

Improved the way your Hue Bridge handles firmware updates

March 16, 2020

Firmware 1937113020 (Bridge V2)

Updated the time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes

February 24, 2020

Firmware 19370450000 (Bridge V2)

We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.

Added support for HTTP/2

Fixed an issue that could unintentionally restart the Hue Bridge

Updated the time zones to match Daylight Saving Time changes

Improved deep dimming behavior for older lights

Changed the manufacturer name to Signify in HomeKit

Improved reliability and security of the Hue Bridge

January 13, 2020

Firmware 1935144040 (Bridge V2)

We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of the system.

This update includes a patch for a security vulnerability in the Hue Bridge v2

November 28, 2019

Firmware 01043064 (Bridge V1)

Your Bridge v1 now has updated time zone tables.

November 18, 2019

Firmware 1935144020 (Bridge V2)

We regularly update your Hue Bridge to improve the performance and reliability of your Hue system.

October 14, 2019

Firmware 1935074050 (Bridge V2)

Improved the performance of your Hue lights when using the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box — Hue Entertainment is now faster than before!

Fixed an issue related to the internal time of your Hue Bridge, which caused erratic behavior in some automated light routines

September 30, 2019

Firmware _1934129020 (Bridge V2)

A rare issue that prevented the Wake up from activating correctly

An issue that affected the timing of automated light routines

We also added a Christmas tree icon for the new Smart plug — just in time for Christmas!

September 9, 2019

Firmware 1934058060 (Bridge V2)

We have made an improvement that results in longer battery lifetime of battery powered switches.

We have resolved a bug which caused the wake-up routines from working properly in some cases.

August 20, 2019

Firmware 1933144020 (Bridge V2)

We have improved the performance of Hue Entertainment when all used lights are in range of the Hue Bridge.

For our developers: We have changed the advertised manufacturer name- and URL on UPnP from Philips Lighting to Signify.

July 22, 2019

Firmware 1933087030 (Bridge V2)

We have fixed an issue in the Hue Bridge that sometimes the Out-of-Home connection was not working anymore in the Hue mobile app. Sorry to all Hue-lovers that suffered from that.

We have improved the way we select a proxy-light in your Entertainment-area to get the best possible performance during light syncing.

We have improved the security of your Hue Bridge by moving to a new version of the Linux-kernel.

June 24, 2019

Firmware 1932126170 (Bridge V2)

We have made some big changes in the Hue Bridge filesystem resulting in better performance. This enables some exciting new features coming up!

We implemented improvements in the Hue Bridge so cloud-integrations (i.e. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant) work more reliable in the future.

We improved the reliability of Hue Tap and Friends of Hue Switches, solving an issue where lights would sometimes fail to respond to commands

We resolved an issue that lights were wrongly indicated as not supporting Power-on Behaviour in the mobile App although they had that capability before. Thanks for reaching out to us for this issue!

May 27, 2019

Firmware 1932073040 (Bridge V2):

We have added support in the Bridge for the new Lutron Aurora rotary switch to dim your Philips Hue lights (available in US and Canada only).

We have improved support in the Bridge to support Zones. Now you can group your lights in a more flexible way using the Philips Hue mobile app. (Note: this feature is still in Beta).

We have resolved a problem in the Bridge that sometimes caused a problem when adding new lights.

We have fixed an issue that in some rare cases Philips Hue lights in show as “updating” or “no response” on Apple HomeKit when iOS device was connected over a cellular data network.

April 24, 2019

Firmware 1931140050

We fixed an issue that in some situations Apple iOS-devices had shorter battery-life when HomeKit was paired with the Hue Bridge.

We fixed an issue that some specific Hue Luminaires became unreachable in the Hue mobile app.

We fixed an issue on our CLIP-Interface that sometimes an unexpected error message was returned when deleting a Scene.

We made the configuration of Power-on Behavior more reliable.

We resolved a problem in the Bridge that in some situations a Hue Dimmer Switch could not be added to the Bridge if it was already added before.

Besides these noteworthy things, we have fixed a lot of other small things that will make the Hue Bridge more reliable and safer.

April 2, 2019

Firmware 1931069120 (Bridge V2):

Fixed a problem with Daylight Saving Time (DST) in Ireland that caused light-schedules to trigger at incorrect times. Big apologies to all the people in Ireland suffering from this problem.

Fixed a problem that sometimes the communication with the lights was not fully reliable.

Fixed a problem that sometimes a software update for a Hue device was displayed in “transferring”-mode forever in the Hue mobile app.

Fixed a problem that in some cases the Power-On behavior was not correctly picked-up by the light or did change “spontaneously” over time after configuration in the Hue mobile app.

For better security we slightly changed the way apps connect to your Hue Bridge.

We fixed an issue that for a limited number of people the Hue Bridge caused a crash of the mobile App when trying to set the home location or to create sunrise- or sunset routines.

Besides these, we have fixed a lot of other small things that will make the Hue Bridge more reliable.

February 7, 2019

Firmware 1901181309 (Bridge V2):

This version includes several bug fixes and performance improvements.

We have also fixed an issue that sometimes a light could not be configured for Power-On Behavior although the software of the light was successfully updated.

January 8, 2019

Firmware 1811120916 (Bridge V2):

We update the Hue Bridge firmware regularly to continuously improve your Hue system and your lighting experience.

This version includes several bug fixes and performance improvements:

Improved the connection of the Hue Bridge to the cloud

Fixed an issue about the date when a lamp was software updated did not show up correctly in the Hue mobile app.

Fixed an issue when sometimes lights didn’t change simultaneously when a scene was recalled from the Hue mobile app.

Fixed an issue when if the Hue Bridge was configured for HomeKit without the Hue mobile app that lights became unresponsive in HomeKit.

October 3, 2018

Firmware 1809121051 (Bridge V2)

Hotfix to resolve some connectivity changes to cloud

September 6, 2018

Firmware 1808300701 (Bridge V2)

Connectivity changes to cloud

Various stability and performance improvements

June 28, 2018

Firmware 1806051111 (Bridge V2)

Beta release of HTTPS connection on the bridge and SDK

Various stability and performance improvements

May 15, 2018

Firmware 1804201116 (Bridge V2)

(only released in NL, GB and CAN)

Beta release of HTTPS connection on the bridge and SDK

Various stability and performance improvements

Mar 19, 2018

Firmware 1802201122 (Bridge V2)



Various stability and performance improvements

Feb 5, 2018

Firmware 1801260942 (Bridge V2)

Increased capacity for rules, conditions, and actions

Support for Zigbee 3.0 capable lights

Various stability and performance improvements

Firmware 01041302 (Bridge V1)

Support for Zigbee 3.0 capable lights

Various stability and performance improvements

Nov 27, 2017

Firmware 1711151408 (Bridge V2)



Supports entertainment capability

Better discovery of bridge in networks with Wi-Fi mesh routers

Other stability and other performance improvements

Oct 2, 2017

Firmware 1709131301 (Bridge V2)

Support for sensors and switches on HomeKit

Stability and other performance improvements

July 31, 2017

Firmware 1707040932 (Bridge V2):

Stability and other performance improvements

Jun 14, 2017

Firmware 1705121051 (bridge V2):

Stability and other performance improvements

Apr 12, 2017

Firmware 01038802 (bridge V1):

Stability and other performance improvements



Apr 11, 2017

Firmware 01039019 (bridge V2):

Stability and other performance improvements



Feb 20, 2017

Firmware 01038390 (bridge V2):

Performance and reliability improvements between bridge and the cloud

Stability and other performance improvements

Nov 28, 2016

Firmware 01036659 (bridge V1 & V2):

Stability and performance improvements

Oct 25, 2016

Firmware 01036562 (bridge V1 & V2):

Resolved issues related to commissioning of some third party bulbs

Stability and performance improvements

Sept 19, 2016

Firmware 01035934 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Support for Hue motion sensors

Support for Hue connected luminaires

Support for Hue white ambiance GU10 and BR30

Doubled rule capacity to allow more connected Hue accessories

Stability and performance improvements

July 25, 2016

Firmware: Bridge V1; 01033978 Bridge V2; 01033989

Stability and performance improvements

May 20, 2016

Firmware 01033370 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Support for White Ambiance proposition

April 18, 2016

Firmware 01032318 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Improved authentication process for all apps. Note that this may have impact on all mobile apps working with the hue system. See the support pages for more information.

Stability and performance improvements

March 1, 2016

Firmware 01031131 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Color Temperature is now ANSI (American National Standards Institute) compliant.

Improved support for legacy products in scenes. Note this may require you to delete the light from your bridge and then re-add it

Stability and performance improvements

Dec 21, 2015

Firmware 01030262 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Roll back of changes restricting addition of new lights from other brands.

Roll back of changes to handling of scenes for lights from other brands.

Dec 15, 2015

Firmware 01030262 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Support for rooms

Improve scene sharing

Support to remove the HomeKit pairing from the bridge.

Added support for transferring your settings to the newly available Hue bridge. Simply plug in your new bridge in addition to your current one and you will be guided through the transfer

Stability and performance improvements

Dec 1, 2015

Firmware 01029624 (Bridge V1 & V2):

Support for rooms

Improve scene sharing

Support to remove the HomeKit pairing from the bridge.

Stability and performance improvements

Oct 10, 2015

Firmware 01028090 (Bridge V2):

Support for HomeKit on the new square-shaped Philips Hue bridge

Support to transfer settings from the old round-shaped Philips Hue bridge to the new square-shaped Philips hue bridge

Stability and performance improvements

June 22, 2015

Firmware 01024156 (Bridge V1):

Support for the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit

Support for the Philips Hue LightStrip plus

Stability and performance improvements

March 26, 2015

Firmware 01023599 (Bridge V1):

Support for the app feature “Delete light & devices”.

Support for the hue phoenix.

Stability and performance improvements

Dec 17, 2014

Firmware 01018228 (Bridge V1):

Improve hue tap commissioning

Stability and performance improvements

Oct 16, 2014

Firmware 01016441 (Bridge V1):