Skip to main content
Podrška
Scenes & effects
How to videos
FAQ list
What are effects?
How do I play an effect?
How can I tell if my light supports effects?
How do I create a new light scene?
How do I edit a light scene?
How do I recover deleted default light scenes?
What are dynamic scenes?
How do I make a scene dynamic?
Can I adjust the speed at which the lights move when I play a dynamic scene?
Can I adjust the brightness of a dynamic scene?
What kind of lights support dynamic scenes?
Can I make my custom scene dynamic?
Can I make the default scenes in the scene gallery dynamic?
Can I make my scenes dynamic when I set them to my accessories or automations?
How do I stop a scene from playing dynamically?
Can I make a scene dynamic in a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the Natural light scene?
Where can I find the Natural Light scene?
Can I adjust the brightness or shade of white light for a specific time of day in the Natural light scene?
After I added the Natural light scene to a Room, other scenes were also added. What happened?
When editing the Natural light scene, why don't I see all the scenes that I have in the Room?
How can I change transition speed for the Natural light scene?
What is the auto-adjust mode for Natural light scene?
I selected auto-adjust to sunset and the timing of some of my timeslots changed. What happened?
Why are some of my Natural light scenes auto-adjusted to sunset by default and some not?
When I select the auto-adjust with sunset option, why does the Natural light scene ask me to confirm my home location?