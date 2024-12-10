Skip to main content
Podrška
Secure plans
How to videos
Learn more
FAQ list
What happens to my recorded video clips when I link my active plan to a different camera in my system?
What happens if the user who subscribed to the Secure plan leaves the Philips Hue Home?
I've lost access to my Philips Hue account. How can I cancel my Secure plan subscription?
My App Store or Play Store says that I have an active Secure plan subscription, but I don't see it in my Philips Hue app. What do I do?
My Secure plan subscription hasn't renewed automatically. What do I do?
Will my Secure plan work if I move to a different country?
How do I get a free trial of Secure, and when does it start?
When should I switch from the Basic Secure plan to the Plus plan?
Can I use different subscriptions on different cameras?
What are the payment options for a Secure plan?
Do Secure plans have a limit as to the number of cameras I can add?
How can I see how many days are left on my 30-day free trial of a Secure plan?
What is the refund policy for Secure plans?
What permissions do I need to activate a Secure plan?
Can I use my Secure plan for multiple Homes in the Philips Hue app?
How do I manage the cameras in my Secure plan?
What happens to my video clips if I don't renew my Secure plan?
How do I change or update my Secure plan?
Who can manage my Secure plan subscription?
How do I cancel my Secure plan subscription?
How can I see my Secure plan payment history and any upcoming payments?
How can I see my Secure plan subscription details?
Can I change my subscription from monthly to yearly?
Can I change my payment method for my Secure plan?
Can I transfer my Secure plan to another user?
Can I change a Secure plan subscription that was set up by another user?