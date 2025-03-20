Επιλέξτε παρακάτω το είδος του προϊόντος που έχετε για να μάθετε πώς να το συνδέσετε στο έξυπνο σύστημα φωτισμού σας.
Οδηγοί ρύθμισης προϊόντων Philips Hue
Λαμπτήρες και λάμπες
Λάβετε οδηγίες για τη ρύθμιση λαμπτήρων, φωτιστικών δαπέδου, επιτραπέζιων φωτιστικών, φωτιστικών και πολλών ακόμα.
Φώτα που περιλαμβάνουν αξεσουάρ
Λάβετε οδηγίες σχετικά με τη ρύθμιση των λαμπτήρων που συνοδεύονται από αξεσουάρ, όπως Hue Dimmer switch ή Hue Smart button.
Φώτα εξωτερικού χώρου
Λάβετε οδηγίες για τη ρύθμιση του εξωτερικού χώρου φωτισμού.
Αξεσουάρ
Λάβετε οδηγίες για τη ρύθμιση του Hue sync box ή άλλων αξεσουάρ.
Ασφάλεια
Λάβετε οδηγίες για τη ρύθμιση καμερών και αισθητήρων ασφαλείας.
FAQs
How do I add my Philips Hue device using a QR code?
Where can I find the QR codes on my Philips Hue devices?
I can't find the QR code on my device. What should I do?
Can I scan multiple devices' QR codes to add them all to my Bridge at once?
Can I add multiple devices for multiple Rooms by scanning their QR codes?
I can't scan the QR code. What should I do?
Can I scan the QR code on an older Philips Hue device to add it to my Bridge?
Do I need an internet connection to add devices to my Bridge by scanning their QR codes?
Can I scan a QR code on a Philips Hue device to add it to my system if I don't have a Hue Bridge?
Can I add a product that's already been set up by scanning its QR code?
