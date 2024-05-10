Philips Hue Last Chance sale

1. This promotion is valid from 24 July 2023, until end of stock, 2023.



2. The discount:

a. is applied directly to the product.

b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.



3. This promotion:

a. is subject to stock availability.

b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.

c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.

4. The promoter Signify Commercial UK Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.