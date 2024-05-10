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Last Chance sale

Last Chance sale

Save up to 30% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.

  • Free shipping over £50
  • 30-day returns
  • Two-year warranty

Enjoy big seasonal savings

Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 30% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!

Sale
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800

Up to 806 lumens*
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£49.99

£38.24

Temporarily out of stock

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Up to 1055 lumens*
White and coloured light
Smart control
Hue Bridge included

£169.99

20% off
ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb

Hue White Filament

ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb

Soft white light vintage bulb
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£34.99

Temporarily out of stock

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Hue White and Colour Ambiance

Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch

Up to 1055 lumens*
Hue Bridge included
Dimmer switch included

£134.99

Sale
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (4-pack)

Hue White Ambiance

A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (4-pack)

Up to 806 lumens*
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£79.99

20% off
Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light

Hue White

Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light

Integrated LED
Warm White light (2700K)
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£109.99

£87.99

Temporarily out of stock

30% off
Pillar double spotlight

Hue White Ambiance

Pillar double spotlight

Includes GU10 LED bulb
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£159.99

Temporarily out of stock

20% off
Being pendant light

Hue White Ambiance

Being pendant light

Dimmer switch included
LED integrated
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£284.99

Temporarily out of stock

10% off
Devote pendant

Hue White Ambiance

Devote pendant

Includes E27 LED bulb
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more

£74.99

£67.49

Temporarily out of stock

Explore pendant

Hue White Ambiance

Explore pendant

Dimmer switch included
E27
White
Smart control with Hue Bridge*

£139.99

Temporarily out of stock

A man relaxes on a chair surrounded by warm white Philips Hue smart light.

More great deals from Philips Hue

Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.

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About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale

How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?

When do clearance sales take place?

Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?

Terms & Conditions

Philips Hue Last Chance sale

1. This promotion is valid from 24 July 2023, until end of stock, 2023. 

2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.
b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.

3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.

4. The promoter Signify Commercial UK Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.

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