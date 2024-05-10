Save up to 30% on select products in our seasonal clearance sale.
- Free shipping over £50
- 30-day returns
- Two-year warranty
Enjoy big seasonal savings
Give your smart light setup a refresh with our Last Chance sale. Enjoy up to 30% off a select range of bulbs and lamps. Be quick though. These products are part of our seasonal clearance — they won’t be around for long!
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800
£49.99
£38.24
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£169.99
Hue White Filament
ST72 Edison – B22 smart bulb
£34.99
Hue White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
£134.99
Hue White Ambiance
A60 – B22 smart bulb – 800 (4-pack)
£79.99
Hue White
Fuzo Outdoor Pedestal Light
£109.99
£87.99
Hue White Ambiance
Pillar double spotlight
£159.99
Hue White Ambiance
Being pendant light
£284.99
Hue White Ambiance
Devote pendant
£74.99
£67.49
Hue White Ambiance
Explore pendant
£139.99
More great deals from Philips Hue
Didn’t find what you wanted in our Last Chance sale? Take a look at our other great deals.
About the Philips Hue Last Chance sale
How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?
How much discount can I expect to get on Philips Hue clearance items?
When do clearance sales take place?
When do clearance sales take place?
Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?
Does Philips Hue have a smart lighting outlet?
Terms & Conditions
Philips Hue Last Chance sale
1. This promotion is valid from 24 July 2023, until end of stock, 2023.
2. The discount:
a. is applied directly to the product.
b. will be applied to a maximum of 25 products as part of this promotion.
3. This promotion:
a. is subject to stock availability.
b. cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer in the Hue Shop.
c. is subject to price and/or product changes, as well as spelling, printing and typesetting errors.
4. The promoter Signify Commercial UK Limited reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time or to amend these terms and conditions by republishing them.