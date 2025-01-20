*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Explore pendant
Connect the Philips Hue White Ambiance Explore suspension light to your Philips Hue system and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. Designed to direct the light where you need it most.
£139.99
£83.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
- Free shipping over £50 (UK only)
- Free 30-day returns
- 2-year warranty
Product highlights
- White Ambiance
- Dimmer switch included
- E27
- White
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and Colour Ambiance
Flourish pendant light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£374.99
White Ambiance
Enrave pendant
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£269.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ensis pendant light
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£429.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ensis pendant light
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£429.99
Wake up and go to sleep naturally
Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you to start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you to wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep.
Smart control, home and away
With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps, you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late.