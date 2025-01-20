Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you to start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you to wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep.