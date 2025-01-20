Support
Explore pendant

Connect the Philips Hue White Ambiance Explore suspension light to your Philips Hue system and enjoy natural white light that helps you to wake up, energise, concentrate, read and relax. Designed to direct the light where you need it most.

Product highlights
  • White Ambiance
  • Dimmer switch included
  • E27
  • White
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Wake up and go to sleep naturally

Philips Hue will help get you out of bed the way you like it, helping you to start your day feeling refreshed. The light brightness increases gradually, mimicking the effect of sunrise and helps you to wake up naturally, instead of being woken up by the loud sound of an alarm clock. Start your day the right way. In the evening, the relaxing warm white light helps you to unwind, relax and prepare your body for a good night’s sleep.

Smart control, home and away

With the Philips Hue iOS and Android apps, you can control your lights remotely wherever you are. Check if you have forgotten to switch your lights off before you left home, and switch them on if you are working late.

