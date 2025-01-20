*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
With three B22 smart LED bulbs, you get millions of shades of white and colour light as well as wireless dimming to set the mood instantly in your home. Use in any standard fixture with a bayonet base.
Product highlights
- White and Colour Ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Smart control
- Hue Bridge included
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£169.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£134.99
White Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + dimmer switch
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Hue Bridge included
- Dimmer switch included
£119.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Ellipse - E27 smart bulb
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£89.99
White and Colour Ambiance
A60 – E27 smart bulb – 1100 (2-pack)
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and coloured light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£94.99
White Ambiance
GU10 – smart spotlight – (3-pack)
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
£59.99
White and Colour Ambiance
Starter kit: 3 GU10 smart spotlights + dimmer switch
- White and colour light
- Up to 400 lumens
- Control with smart switch
- Philips Hue Bridge included
£169.99
White
Starter kit: 2 B22 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- Soft white light
- Simple setup
- Hue Bridge included
£69.99