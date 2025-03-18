Podrška

Vodiči za postavljanje proizvoda Philips Hue

Odaberite vrstu proizvoda koju imate u nastavku da biste saznali kako ga povezati sa svojim sustavom pametne rasvjete.

Osnovni kompleti

Nabavite upute o postavljanju početnog kompleta. 

Žarulje i svjetiljke

Nabavite upute o postavljanju žarulja, podnih svjetiljki, stolnih svjetiljki, rasvjetnih tijela i još mnogo toga. 

Svjetla koja uključuju dodatnu opremu

Nabavite upute o postavljanju svjetala koja dolaze u paketu s dodatnom opremom, kao što je prekidač za prigušivanje ili pametni gumb.

Vanjska rasvjeta

Nabavite upute o postavljanju vanjske rasvjete. 

Dodatna oprema

Nabavite upute za postavljanje uređaja Sync Box ili druge dodatne opreme. 

Sigurnost

Nabavite upute za postavljanje sigurnosnih kamera i senzora. 

