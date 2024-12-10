Ugrás a fő tartalomra
Támogatás
Track lighting
Setup guide
Release notes
How to videos
FAQ list
Do I need a Bridge to use Perifo track lighting?
Which lights work with Perifo track lighting?
Where can I find more information about Perifo track lighting?
How do I connect my Perifo track lighting to my Philips Hue smart lighting system?
Where can I find installation and connection instructions for Perifo track lighting?
Can I create a Perifo setup that has multiple power supply units so that I can power more than 100 W of lights?
Can I switch the connectors I have on rails that I've already installed with the flexible connector?
There's a gap when I place the cover onto my T connector. What should I do?
How to I rotate the Perifo cylinder spotlight?
How does Perifo track lighting connect to power?
Can I mount the ceiling power supply unit to the wall or the wall power supply unit to the ceiling?
How do I know how many rails and connectors I need?