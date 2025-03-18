探索

飞利浦Hue 产品设置指南

在下面选择您拥有的产品类型，以了解如何将其连接到智能照明系统。

入门套件

入门套件

获取有关设置入门套件的说明。 

转到“设置指南”
灯泡和灯具

灯泡和灯具

获取有关设置灯泡、落地灯、桌灯、照明设备等的说明。 

转到“设置指南”
随附一个配件的灯具

随附一个配件的灯具

获取有关随附配件（如调光开关或智能按钮）的灯具的设置说明。

转到“设置指南”
户外灯

户外灯

获取有关设置户外灯的说明。 

转到“设置指南”
配件

配件

获取有关设置声光同步器或其他配件的说明。 

转到“设置指南”
安全

安全

获取有关设置安全摄像头和传感器的说明。 

转到“设置指南”

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 