飞利浦 Hue 致力于用独一无二的方式提供智能照明，为您的兴趣爱好和生活方式赋予更多精彩。智能灯泡如何工作？飞利浦 Hue 带来的体验远不止智能灯泡，我们从头开始了解一下。
打造智能照明需要的 3 个条件
我们的智能照明技术先进，而设置却很简单，而且适用于所有家庭。只需具备三个基本条件，便可让您享受个性化的照明体验。
1. Hue 桥接器
如果您还不了解飞利浦 Hue 桥接器，不妨了解一下，飞利浦 Hue 桥接器是智能照明系统的重要组成部分，与路由器连接之后，即可让您体验飞利浦 Hue 的所有强大功能。
先进的灯光控制
Customize how, where, and when you use your lights — at home or even away. The Bridge allows you to control your lights from anywhere in the world, as long as you have the Philips Hue app and an internet connection.
自动控制您的灯具
随心设定开灯和关灯的时间。设置自动化操作，Hue 桥接器会根据您对灯光的需求，在您回家、离家、醒来或入睡时自动执行相应的操作。
飞利浦 Hue 桥接器还有哪些用途？
技术
We only use technology that we trust. You’ve invited us into your home, so we make sure to respect it.
Zigbee
智能灯具中配备了芯片，用于构建网状网络。随着灯泡数量增加，网络会扩展，因此使用 Hue 桥接器可以实现出色的户外智能照明效果。
蓝牙
Philips Hue can also connect via Bluetooth, so you can still experience some of these intuitive features in a dorm room, the work shed out back, at your favorite campsite, or anywhere you don’t have a router.
控制灯具的方法
Build your smart home the way you want with smart accessories and smart home assistants.