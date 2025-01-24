探索

飞利浦 Hue 的工作原理

飞利浦 Hue 致力于用独一无二的方式提供智能照明，为您的兴趣爱好和生活方式赋予更多精彩。智能灯泡如何工作？飞利浦 Hue 带来的体验远不止智能灯泡，我们从头开始了解一下。

打造智能照明需要的 3 个条件

我们的智能照明技术先进，而设置却很简单，而且适用于所有家庭。只需具备三个基本条件，便可让您享受个性化的照明体验。

白色背景上的飞利浦 Hue 桥接器特写

1. Hue 桥接器

如果您还不了解飞利浦 Hue 桥接器，不妨了解一下，飞利浦 Hue 桥接器是智能照明系统的重要组成部分，与路由器连接之后，即可让您体验飞利浦 Hue 的所有强大功能。

购买 Hue 桥接器
先进的灯光控制

Customize how, where, and when you use your lights — at home or even away. The Bridge allows you to control your lights from anywhere in the world, as long as you have the Philips Hue app and an internet connection.

Explore all features

直观可靠的技术

Zigbee 技术可实现即时响应和超稳定的连接。灯具还配备了 Zigbee 芯片，用于构建网状网络，无论将灯具安装在家中还是附近的任何地方，均可实现顺畅连接。

了解我们的技术

保持最新

Hue 桥接器经常更新，确保系统安全并保持最新。该产品技术先进，但安装却非常简单，插入电源、连接路由器，一切准备就绪！

如何设置 Hue 桥接器

自动控制您的灯具

随心设定开灯和关灯的时间。设置自动化操作，Hue 桥接器会根据您对灯光的需求，在您回家、离家、醒来或入睡时自动执行相应的操作。

飞利浦 Hue 桥接器还有哪些用途？

显示 Hue 应用程序“家”选项卡和“自动操作”选项卡的屏幕

2. 应用程序

飞利浦 Hue 应用程序是智能照明系统的指挥中心：控制您的灯具、创建自动操作、设置语音控制、管理房间和区域的灯具等。

了解应用程序
飞利浦 Hue 智能照明产品的特写

3. 灯具

飞利浦 Hue 不止是智能灯泡。您可以用台灯、落地灯、壁灯、灯带等装饰您的家，包括室内和户外。我们的智能照明产品种类丰富，并不断推陈出新。

购买该系列

技术

We only use technology that we trust. You’ve invited us into your home, so we make sure to respect it.

边桌上设置为暖白色的飞利浦 Hue 智能灯泡

Zigbee

智能灯具中配备了芯片，用于构建网状网络。随着灯泡数量增加，网络会扩展，因此使用 Hue 桥接器可以实现出色的户外智能照明效果。

两位女士站在安装了彩色智能灯的客厅中

Matter

Matter 是万物互联的新基础。借助 Hue 桥接器，您的 Hue 灯具和配件可以通过 Matter 连接。

了解 Matter
卧室墙壁和天花板上的智能灯设置为紫色

蓝牙

Philips Hue can also connect via Bluetooth, so you can still experience some of these intuitive features in a dorm room, the work shed out back, at your favorite campsite, or anywhere you don’t have a router.

Explore bluetooth features

控制灯具的方法

Build your smart home the way you want with smart accessories and smart home assistants.

语音控制

语音控制

将 Amazon Alexa、Google Assistant 或 Apple Home 和 Siri 添加到智能照明设置中，即可通过简单的语音指令控制灯具。

了解语音控制
Friends using Amazon Alexa commands to turn on smart lights

配合飞利浦 Hue 使用

打造整体智能家居

智能助手、锁具、家居安全设施甚至游戏装备 — 所有您喜爱的智能品牌都能与飞利浦 Hue 配合使用。搭配 Hue 桥接器，兼容的产品更多。

查看与飞利浦 Hue 一起使用的产品

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 