Contact sensor
Setup guides
Release notes
How to videos
FAQ list
What does the LED indicator on the Secure contact sensor mean?
Can I use the Secure contact sensor for security-related purposes as well as light control?
How do I reset the Secure contact sensor?
How should I position my Secure contact sensor?
How close does the Secure contact sensor have to be to its magnet?
Do the Secure contact sensor and its magnet have to be placed at the same height?
What type of battery does the Secure contact sensor use, and how long will it last?
What does the button on the Secure contact sensor do?
Can the Secure contact sensor be used without a Bridge?
Can I turn off or adjust the brightness of the LED indicator on the Secure contact sensor?
Is the Secure contact sensor supported by smart home assistants?
The LED indicator on my Secure contact sensor is red, but the battery is full. What's wrong?
Why did my Secure contact sensor send a notification with a potential tamper warning?
My Secure contact sensor stopped detecting if it's been opened or closed. What do I do?
What kind of surfaces can I use the adhesive tape of the Secure contact sensor on?
How should I mount my Secure contact sensor?
Why doesn't the Secure contact sensor detect activity if I open and close it quickly?
*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。
了解有关亮度的更多信息
。