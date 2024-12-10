探索

FAQ list

Can I mount the Hue Play wall washer on the back of my TV?

Can I use the Play wall washer for mood lighting as well as for surround lighting?

Can I use Bluetooth to control Hue Play wall washer?

How do dynamic scenes work on gradient lights?

How many lights does the Hue Play wall washer appear as in the Hue app?

What is the purpose of the stack of lights on the back of the Hue Play wall washer?

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 