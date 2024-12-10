探索

FAQ list

How do I install a Philips Hue wall switch module?

Where can I find additional installation instructions?

Is it easy to install the wall switch module behind an existing light switch?

Can I control traditional (non-smart) lights with the wall switch module?

Will the wall switch module fit behind my light switch?

Will the wall switch module work with the type of light switch I have?

Is the wall switch module connected to my home’s electricity or with a neutral wire?

What is the battery lifetime of the wall switch module?

Can I install the wall switch module myself?

Does the wall switch module work with a 2-way (EU)/3-way (US) light switches?

How does the scene toggle feature work?

Can I dim my lights with the wall switch module?

Does the wall switch module work with Bluetooth?

Can I extend the provided wiring?

What are some tips for purchasing and installing the wall switch module?

My wall switch module isn’t working properly or is unreachable in the Philips Hue app.

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 