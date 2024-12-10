探索

FAQ list

How do I connect my Philips Hue lights to Amazon Alexa?

Can I add two Bridges to Amazon Alexa?

Which Amazon Alexa devices can I use to control my Philips Hue lights?

Does Philips Hue Bluetooth work with Amazon Alexa?

What Philips Hue accessories are supported in the Alexa app?

Why isn’t my Philips Hue light showing up in the Amazon Alexa app?

Why doesn't Amazon Alexa appear in my Philips Hue app under Settings > Smart home > Linked to Hue?

Which Amazon Echo devices support Matter?

Why isn’t my Philips Hue light showing up in the Amazon Alexa app?

*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。了解有关亮度的更多信息。 