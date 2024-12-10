跳至主要内容
品类
智能照明
灯泡
入门搭配
嵌入式灯具
灯带
桌灯
落地灯
吸顶灯
吊灯
全屋智能照明
配件
桥接器与控制
声光同步器
移动传感器
所有配件
探索
关于飞利浦 Hue
购买方式
如何运作
App
开启使用
探索飞利浦 Hue
探索功能
营造氛围
与娱乐设备同步
探索更多可能
配合使用
Spotify
Amazon Alexa
Google assistant
Samsung Smart Things
合作伙伴
探索
探索
Automations
How to videos
FAQ list
How do I create an automation?
How do I delete an automation?
Can I adjust sunset and sunrise times for my custom automations?
How do I enable and disable automations?
What devices support Coming home and Leaving home automations?
Why do some automations have a play button next to them instead of a toggle switch?
Can I set up automations in the Philips Hue app when I'm not at home?
How do I create Coming home and Leaving home automations?
Can I add multiple devices for the Coming home and Leaving home automations?
Can I disable devices from triggering Coming home and Leaving home automations?
How do I create a Wake up automation with the Sunrise wake-up style?
Why don't my lights start changing at the beginning of the fade duration I set for the Sunrise wake-up style?
What does the Mimic presence automation do?
Should I disable my other automations when Mimic presence is active?
When creating the Mimic presence automation, it says it will turn all non-selected lights or Rooms off when starting the Mimic presence automation. What does that mean?
What's the difference between choosing between lights coming on All day and Only when it's dark when I'm setting up the Mimic presence automation?
Can I set up multiple Mimic presence automations?
Is the Mimic presence schedule always the same?
Can I select Zones in the Mimic presence automation?
Will my other automations continue to function normally if they're not part of the Mimic presence automation?
When my Timer automation ends, my lights change to a different scene, but I sometimes don't notice the lights change. Can I make it do something more obvious when it ends?
Can I make lights flash manually?
*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。
了解有关亮度的更多信息
。