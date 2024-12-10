跳至主要内容
品类
智能照明
灯泡
入门搭配
嵌入式灯具
灯带
桌灯
落地灯
吸顶灯
吊灯
全屋智能照明
配件
桥接器与控制
声光同步器
移动传感器
所有配件
探索
关于飞利浦 Hue
购买方式
如何运作
App
开启使用
探索飞利浦 Hue
探索功能
营造氛围
与娱乐设备同步
探索更多可能
配合使用
Spotify
Amazon Alexa
Google assistant
Samsung Smart Things
合作伙伴
探索
探索
Scenes & effects
How to videos
FAQ list
What are effects?
How do I play an effect?
How can I tell if my light supports effects?
How do I create a new light scene?
How do I edit a light scene?
How do I recover deleted default light scenes?
What are dynamic scenes?
How do I make a scene dynamic?
Can I adjust the speed at which the lights move when I play a dynamic scene?
Can I adjust the brightness of a dynamic scene?
What kind of lights support dynamic scenes?
Can I make my custom scene dynamic?
Can I make the default scenes in the scene gallery dynamic?
Can I make my scenes dynamic when I set them to my accessories or automations?
How do I stop a scene from playing dynamically?
Can I make a scene dynamic in a Bluetooth-controlled Philips Hue setup?
What is the Natural light scene?
Where can I find the Natural Light scene?
Can I adjust the brightness or shade of white light for a specific time of day in the Natural light scene?
After I added the Natural light scene to a Room, other scenes were also added. What happened?
When editing the Natural light scene, why don't I see all the scenes that I have in the Room?
How can I change transition speed for the Natural light scene?
What is the auto-adjust mode for Natural light scene?
I selected auto-adjust to sunset and the timing of some of my timeslots changed. What happened?
Why are some of my Natural light scenes auto-adjusted to sunset by default and some not?
When I select the auto-adjust with sunset option, why does the Natural light scene ask me to confirm my home location?
*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。
了解有关亮度的更多信息
。