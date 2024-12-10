跳至主要内容
Security
Learn more
FAQ list
Where are the video clips from my Secure camera stored?
Does the Secure camera or Philips Hue cloud analyze my camera feed?
Will I be asked to share my encryption passphrase?
What is end-to-end encryption?
I don't want to use my Secure camera anymore. How do I remove everything from my system?
Who can access my video history?
Is two-factor authentication mandatory if I want to use a Secure camera with my Philips Hue account?
How do I know if a Secure camera is recording?
Where should I store the encryption passphrase to access my Secure camera?
What should I do if I lost my end-to-end encryption passphrase?
What should I do if the Hue app doesn't recognize my passphrase?
Is there anything I'm not allowed to record with Secure cameras?
Can someone disable a Secure camera?
*当灯泡的规格中显示“高达”特定的流明值时，是指灯泡的最大流明输出。这表示灯泡在 2700 K（白色灯泡）或 4000 K（白色氛围或白色和彩色氛围灯泡）时能够达到的亮度。
了解有关亮度的更多信息
。