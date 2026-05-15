Enhance every mood, every moment — inside and outside your home.
What Philips Hue can do
With Philips Hue smart lights, the Bridge, and the Philips Hue app, you have a smart lighting system that goes far beyond turning on and off your lights.
The full suite of features
Automate your lights, add smart accessories, sync your lights to the screen — Philips Hue is packed with features that make smart lighting extraordinary.
How it works
What’s a Bridge, and why do you need it? Check out how Philips Hue works — and how easily you can get started.
...and what you can do with Philips Hue
From simply setting the mood to creating immersive experiences when watching TV, playing a game, or listening to music, Philips Hue brings you more benefits than you thought possible.