Philips Hue smart lighting

Philips Hue smart lighting

Enhance every mood, every moment — inside and outside your home.

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What Philips Hue can do

With Philips Hue smart lights, the Bridge, and the Philips Hue app, you have a smart lighting system that goes far beyond turning on and off your lights.

The full suite of features

The full suite of features

Automate your lights, add smart accessories, sync your lights to the screen — Philips Hue is packed with features that make smart lighting extraordinary.

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How it works

How it works

What’s a Bridge, and why do you need it? Check out how Philips Hue works — and how easily you can get started.

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ambiance harmonized

...and what you can do with Philips Hue

From simply setting the mood to creating immersive experiences when watching TV, playing a game, or listening to music, Philips Hue brings you more benefits than you thought possible. 

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