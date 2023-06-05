To experience the magic of Philips Hue follow this simple guide. No need to rewire your home or require any electrician to get things going.
Follow these 4 easy steps
Step 1
Get yourself a Hue product
Available in many different socket types and light effect ranges. From dimmable whites to adjustable white and color.
Step 2
Power your light source
If you have a starter kit, screw the bulbs into your existing light fittings and turn on your wall light switches. For other Philips Hue lights, you only have to plug them in and power them. Simple.
Step 3
Connect the bridge
Plug in your bridge and it will automatically power up. Connect it to your Wi-Fi router using the network cable provided. Wait for the three lights to come on and you are good to go.
Step 4
Download the Philips Hue app
Go to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the app. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Bridge. Find your Hue lights in the app and enjoy Philips Hue!
Useful tips to get started
Control tip
Don’t forget the wall switch
Make sure that your light switches stay on to keep the connection with your Philips Hue lights. You can also place the Dimmer Switch next to or over your existing switch, so that you never turn the power off.
Room tip
Start in the living room or the bedroom
Get familiar with the possibilities of Philips Hue. When starting out, we recommend you choose the area that appeals to you the most, for example, your living room or the bedroom. You can always expand your system to other rooms and enjoy Philips Hue even more.
