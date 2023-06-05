Support
Get started with Philips Hue

Get started with Philips Hue

Learn about Philips Hue lights and how to install them. Get some handy tips and make the most out of your first smart home lights.

Follow these 4 easy steps

To experience the magic of Philips Hue follow this simple guide. No need to rewire your home or require any electrician to get things going.

needs new image

Step 1

Get yourself a Hue product

Available in many different socket types and light effect ranges. From dimmable whites to adjustable white and color.

Learn more
needs new image

Step 2

Power your light source

If you have a starter kit, screw the bulbs into your existing light fittings and turn on your wall light switches. For other Philips Hue lights, you only have to plug them in and power them. Simple.

Bridge

Step 3

Connect the bridge

Plug in your bridge and it will automatically power up. Connect it to your Wi-Fi router using the network cable provided. Wait for the three lights to come on and you are good to go.

Learn how
Hue App

Step 4

Download the Philips Hue app

Go to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the app. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the Bridge. Find your Hue lights in the app and enjoy Philips Hue!

Download on the app store Get it on google play
Explore the app

Useful tips to get started

needs new image

Control tip

Don’t forget the wall switch

Make sure that your light switches stay on to keep the connection with your Philips Hue lights. You can also place the Dimmer Switch next to or over your existing switch, so that you never turn the power off.

needs new image

Room tip

Start in the living room or the bedroom

Get familiar with the possibilities of Philips Hue. When starting out, we recommend you choose the area that appeals to you the most, for example, your living room or the bedroom. You can always expand your system to other rooms and enjoy Philips Hue even more.

 

Hue family

Meet the family

Whether it's for your living room, your bathroom, or your backyard, Philips Hue has the perfect light.

View products
Hue-ondersteuning

We’re here to help

Have questions or need support? From FAQs and how-to videos to phone and email support, we are happy to help.

Go to support

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness