Support

What will you sync your smart lights to?

Syncing your lights creates immersive entertainment experiences, no matter the media. Watch movies in a whole new light. Become part of your character’s world. See your music reflected in the light around you.

live with more excitement

Live with more excitement

Surround lighting elevates every entertainment experience. Let the action leap off the screen. Become part of your character’s world. Listen to — and see — the music around you. Smart light brings it all to the next level.

Sync with home theater

Sync with home theater

Your TV + sync box + Hue Sync mobile app

Learn more
Sync with PC

Sync with PC

Your PC + Hue Sync desktop app

Learn more
Sync with music

Sync with music

Listen to (and see!) your music in light, whether using speakers or headphones.

Learn more

Questions & answers

What do I need to be able to sync my lights with my media?

What is the best way to set up my entertainment area?

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness