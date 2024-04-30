Create a smart home that answers your every command — all you have to do is say the word.
Philips Hue and Google Assistant
Smarter, brighter Google Assistant
Get the most out of your smart home
Whether you’re turning on the lights or winding down for a good night’s sleep, Philips Hue and Google Assistant team up to help you make your smart home work for you.
Control lights with your voice
Use the Google Assistant to control your Philips Hue lights — or even your Hue sync box — with your voice.
Sleep easier, wake up naturally
Use Gentle Sleep and Wake commands to automate your bedroom lights. Slowly dim the lights at bedtime, or get a personal sunrise for a natural wake-up call.
Choose how you set up your system
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting with the Bridge. Space not suited for a Bridge? Get up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth.
Get Google Nest
Visit the Google Store to find Google Assistant-enabled speakers and displays, such as the Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Hub, and Google Nest Hub Max.