See just how advanced — but easy to set up and use — a Hue smart home is.
The basics
Anything “smart” needs to be able to receive instructions. Hue smart lights use Zigbee or Bluetooth to communicate, depending on whether you have a Bridge.
With Bridge
The Bridge and Bridge Pro are a smart hubs that connect to your router to establish a Zigbee network. Once you install your lights, they can communicate with the Bridge and each other.
Each light is a repeater of the signal, meaning that you can extend the network by adding lights. This is called a mesh network.
Without Bridge
If you don’t want a smart hub, you can use Bluetooth. This way, you use your mobile device to communicate directly with the lights.
As you (and your device) move, the network moves with you. This is why there’s a limit as to how far away you can be from your lights.
Bluetooth vs. Bridge and Bridge Pro
Here’s what you get with each type of system: Bluetooth vs. Bridge vs. Bridge Pro.
Communication protocol: How our devices “talk” to each other
Range: Connectivity distance
Max number of supported lights
Max number of supported accessories
Chip: Built for ultra-fast responses
GPU: Built to run complex algorithms and support AI applications
Control with 1 app: iOS and Android
Works with: Seamlessly integrate your lights into your smart home
Voice control: Are the lights compatible with voice control partnerships
Control from anywhere: With an internet connection
Create automations: Schedule your lights to your routines
Hue Sync: Sync lights to TV, music, games, and Hue Secure
Hue MotionAware™: Use lights as motion sensors
Zigbee Security System protection
App control
The Hue app is your command center. Guided setup gets your system ready: tap to instantly control your lights, create automations, and more.
Create recurring settings for your lights and security system.
Sync your lights to TV, games, and music.
Get an overview of your security system.
Manage user permissions, third-party access, and more.
The technology
Beauty and brains. All of our bulbs, lamps, and lighting effects are researched and designed at our headquarters in the Netherlands.
Professional-grade lighting for your home with precision color matching across all your smart lights. Get deep saturated colors, soft pastels, and shades of white light without any color variation across bulbs, lamps, and luminaires.
Color temperature: 2700 K
A soft white light that’s easy on the eyes.
Color temperature: 2200-6500 K
All shades of white light, from warm orange to cool blue.
Color temperature: 2200–6500 K
+16 million colors
All shades of white light plus full color.
Color temperature: 2200–6500 K +16 million colors
Considered RGBWWIC, meaning they can display multiple colors of light simultaneously.
How is Hue different? Hue gradient lights are controlled with groups of LEDs rather than individually, so you always get an even, gradual blend of color.
Our innovative design of precisely arranged LEDs projects color like no other light.
Bring daylight inside with full-spectrum tunable white light. Enjoy the widest range of white tones, from the warmest candle flame hues of amber to the coolest crisp whites of natural blue sky.
Get the gentlest nightlight with ultra-low dimming. Dim your lights down to just 0.2% of their total brightness.
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.