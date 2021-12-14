Dear Customer

Thank you for purchasing this Philips product, we highly appreciate your choice for the Philips brand and wish you lots of pleasure using your product.

This product is specifically designed and developed for domestic use in normal conditions and operation only. The lifetime mentioned on the packaging is based on an average of up to 3 operating hours per day / 7 days per week. If you encounter any difficulties with the use of the product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual and the information on our website. Subject to the terms and conditions hereof, Signify as the manufacturer warrant that the device’s hardware components are free from defects in materials and workmanship for a period of two (2) years after the date of purchase, unless a different period is stated in or on the packaging of the product and subject to maintenance of the product in accordance with the care and cleaning instructions laid down in the user manual. This limited warranty only applies to the hardware components contained in the original packaging. This limited warranty does not apply to any software, even if packaged or sold with the hardware components. We do not warrant that use of this device will be uninterrupted or error-free. Unless statutory provisions of applicable law regulate otherwise, our obligations under warranty will be limited, at our option, to either repair, to provide a replacement product for the defective product or to offer an appropriate credit for the purchase price for the defective product. (De)mounting and/or (de)installation and labour costs are excluded from warranty, as well as broken glass, batteries and replaceable bulbs. Our remedies under warranty will not extend or renew the original applicable warranty period. We are entitled, at our option, to replace the defective product covered by warranty, with a product that has minor deviations in design and/or specifications which do not affect the functionality of the product. In order to be entitled to make a valid claim under this warranty, you must present to us (or our representative) on request, an adequate receipt of your purchase and the defective product for analysis. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, this policy sets out our entire liability as the manufacturer, in connection with defective or non-conforming products. We will not be liable to you for other losses or indirect or consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensate you for activities such as regular maintenance, saving or restoring data. Your statutory rights arising from applicable law are not affected by this voluntarily provided manufacturer’s warranty.

This warranty is subject to, and may be superseded by, our End of Support policy to the extent Signify decides to terminate support for this device in accordance with its End of Support policy, available here: www.philips-hue.com/endofsupportpolicy

To obtain service within the warranty period, please contact your dealer or the Philips Consumer Care center. The contact details can be found on: www.philips.com/lighting.

Alterations in design and technical specifications reserved.

Philips and the Philips Shield Emblem are registered trademarks of Koninklijke Philips N.V.