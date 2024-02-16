Philips Hue is smart — and that means you can use a Bluetooth-controlled setup to get a limited set of features without the need for a smart lighting hub. Looking for more? Explore Bridge and Bluetooth features
Get basic smart lighting features with Bluetooth
Set routines and timers
The Routines tab in the Philips Hue app lets you schedule things that happen automatically, such as a timer going off or lights coming on to a certain setting.
Use smart accessories
Add a Philips Hue dimmer switch or smart plug to your Bluetooth setup with a tap in the app. You choose how to control your lights!
Get voice control
Get hands-free help with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just say the word, and your lights will respond.
Tailor your space to your mood
Whether you transport yourself to Tokyo’s urbans streets or let Tropical twilight wash the room in a beachside feel, Philips Hue Bluetooth lights give you access to the full gallery of handcrafted scenes that match your space to your mood.
Get it all with the Philips Hue Bridge
The full suite of smart lighting features is at your fingertips! Adding a Bridge to your setup takes only a few minutes — and enhances the way you experience Philips Hue.
Compare the features
Range
Timers
Wireless dimming
Automatic light control
Voice control
Add accessories
Customize accessories
Add outdoor lights
Out of home control
Sort lights by Room/Zone
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.