Square-shaped smart lighting hub with a matte white finish, central circular button, and three icons above the button.

Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

Product highlights

  • Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
  • Unlocks light and security integration
  • Enables Hue Sync surround lighting
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Simple set up
