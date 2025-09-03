Support
Bridge

The Hue Bridge is the heart of your integrated, intuitive smart lighting and security system. With easy installation and guided setup in the Hue app, the Bridge connects your lights, cameras, and sensors to work together in harmony.

Product highlights

  • Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
  • Unlocks light and security integration
  • Enables Hue Sync surround lighting
  • Compatible with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings
  • Simple set up
Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

