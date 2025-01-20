Support
Close up of front of Hue Bridge

Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.

Product highlights

  • Simple setup
  • Smart control
  • Add up to 50 lights
  • Control with your voice
View all product specs
Find your product manual
image by inex_studio_home containing Furniture, Table, Blue, Chair, Interior design

Lighting Inspiration

See how others are using Philips Hue smart lights to set the mood - and share your own setup on Instagram with the hashtag #philipshue

image by inex_studio_home containing Furniture, Table, Blue, Chair, Interior design

@inex_studio_home

image by livingby.md containing Property, Table, Wood, Interior design, Lighting

@livingby.md

image by jellinadetmar containing Lighting, Interior design, Floor, Wall, Flooring

@jellinadetmar

image by Neil Walker containing Furniture, Light, Building, Table, Lighting

@Neil Walker

Away-from-home smart light control

Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Control lights with your voice

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Material

Synthetic

Environmental

Operational humidity

0%<H<80% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

0°C - 40°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Power adapter included

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.1

Power Consumption

3

Product dimensions and weight

Overall height

26 mm

Overall length

88 mm

Overall width

90.6 mm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

The bridge

Frequency band 2400-2483.5MHz

Weight

280

Mains power

100-240 V

The bridge

Frequency band

2400-2483.5 MHz

Max. number of bulbs

50

Mounting options

Desktop

Wall

Power adapter

100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz

Output voltage: 5 V DC 600mA

Standby power: 0.1 W max

What's in the box

Bridge

1

Ethernet network cable

1

Power adapter

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Matter

Yes

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness