The heart of your Philips Hue system

The Philips Hue bridge is all you need to set up your personal Philips Hue system. This is actually the brain of the operation that enables you to control all of your Philips Hue products via the Philips Hue app. Once you have installed the Philips Hue bridge and downloaded the Philips Hue app on your smart device, you can set your imagination free and build your very own system