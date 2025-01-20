Support
Close up of front of Hue Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dim or brighten the room, toggle light scenes, or get the best light based on the time of day. The Hue dimmer switch attaches to walls or magnetic surfaces, but can also be used as a remote control anywhere in your home.

Product highlights
  • Wireless installation
  • Battery powered
  • Easy access to light scenes
  • Use as a remote control
Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

Easy, wireless installation

The battery-powered, wireless design of the Hue dimmer switch lets you mount it anywhere with the included adhesive tape. Remove the switch from its wall plate and use it as a remote control or attach it to any magnetic surface.

Set scenes with the touch of a button

Switch between the four preset light recipes Read, Relax, Energize, and Concentrate by pressing the Hue button. Pair with a Hue Bridge to customize the switch by adding your favorite light scenes or setting the perfect light based on time of day.

Unlock customized control

Pair the Hue dimmer switch with a Hue Bridge to control any lights, Rooms, or Zone in your home — no matter where the switch is located — and customize the switch any way you like.

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness