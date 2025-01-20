Place it where it matters

No cables, so you can place it anywhere in your home. The motion sensor is battery powered, so it is completely wireless and easy to install anywhere in your home. Set-up is done in a matter of minutes. Simply put it on a shelf, side table, or mount it to a wall or ceiling using the included screw. You can even attach it to metal surfaces such as your fridge, with the included magnet. You can easily adjust the detection angle by adjusting the sensor in the right direction