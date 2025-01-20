Support
Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Product highlights

  • Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
  • No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
Sync your Philips Hue lights to your TV screen

Create an immersive media experience with the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. Simply connect the sync box to an HDMI media device — including streaming devices, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and more ⁠— to watch streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Your lights will dim, brighten, and change color in sync with the content on your TV screen.

Fast and seamless light experience

Experience zero delay as your lights sync to your TV screen — whether you’re playing movies, music, or games — creating a truly immersive media experience. Watch your favorite content like never before with the sync box.

Works with any Hue color-capable light

The sync box works with all Philips Hue White and color ambiance bulbs or fixtures. Add up to 10 Philips Hue color-capable lights to your Entertainment area, and then watch as each light individually responds to your on-screen TV content to bring your media to life with surround lighting.

Personalize settings in the app

Make your entertainment media experience your own. Use the app to change your light settings, such as the brightness and speed of the effects, as well as define default start-up settings.

Easy to install, set up, and use

A simple setup allows you to easily connect to your Hue Bridge and use your sync box with any TV and HDMI device. Control your entertainment experience and sync box any way you want: with the app, on-product control button, any infrared TV remote, or your voice via Amazon Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Synthetic

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

10,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

0°C - 40°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Power adapter included

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514458666

Net weight

0.85 kg

Gross weight

1.13 kg

Height

183 mm

Length

72 mm

Width

248.5 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003499601

Packaging information

EAN

8719514458666

Power

Power Supply

100 - 240 V

Power consumption

Adapter voltage

12

Standby power consumption

0.8

Power Consumption

7

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

0.59 kg

Net weight

1.30 lb

Height

2.53 cm

Length

20.0 cm

Width

10.83 cm

Height

1.00 inch

Length

7.90 inch

Width

4.30 inch

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lifetime

10000hrs

Mains power

100-240 V

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

The switch

IP rating

IP20

What's in the box

Power adapter

Yes

HDMI Sync Box

Yes

HDMI cable

Yes

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Ports

4

IR receiver

Yes

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

HDMI

Yes

Video resolution

8K60Hz,4K120Hz,4K 60Hz; 1080p 120Hz; HDR10+ & Dolby Vision.

CEC

Yes

Video formats

HDR10+; Dolby Vision

Audio formats

Dolby Atmos

Supported

Bluetooth 5 for installation with WIFI

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness