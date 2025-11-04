Support
Black rectangular Sync Box Gen 2 with matte finish, rounded edges, visible port, indicator light, and embossed hue text on top.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
  • No camera or wires hanging in front of your screen
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Synthetic

    Metal

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power

Power consumption

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's in the box

What's supported

Other