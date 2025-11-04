Support
Round ceiling light with a compact, flat shape, silver and white finish, featuring a central disc and no visible switches or ports.

Being ceiling light

Enjoy a subtle glow with the Philips Hue White ambiance Being ceiling light in silver. Thin circles of aluminum cast warm-to-cool white light in three directions. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Unlock more smart lighting features with a Hue Bridge.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Aluminium

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other