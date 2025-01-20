Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Buckram tripple spotlight

Buckram tripple spotlight

With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spot light in black, you get two points of light to brighten the room. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more smart light features.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Includes GU10 LED bulb
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Pair with a wireless dimmer switch for easy wireless control

Pair with a wireless dimmer switch for easy wireless control

Control your Philips Hue lights directly with the wireless dimmer switch. You can turn the lights on and off, switch between the four different light recipes and dim to the right brightness. Installation is quick, simple and hassle-free. All you have to do is pair the switch with the lamp and place the switch anywhere in your home. It's that easy.

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

Set the right mood with warm to cool white light

These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities

Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Metal

Durability

Nominal lifetime

15,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Adjustable spot head

Yes

click!FIX mounting

Yes

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Hue Switch

Yes

LED integrated

No

LED lamp(s) included

Yes

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Living Room

Bedroom

Style

Modern

Type

Spot Light

EyeComfort

No

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514339125

Net weight

1.06 kg

Gross weight

1.58 kg

Height

124 mm

Length

466 mm

Width

133 mm

Material number (12NC)

929003048101

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

1.225 kg

Height

10.3 cm

Length

44.8 cm

Width

8.2 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,050 lm

Total lumen output fixture (hidden)

1,050 lm

Lumen output bulb included

350 lm

Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of

50

Total lumen output fixture

1050 lm

Bulb technology

LED

Light color

2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance

Mains power

50-60 Hz

Fitting/cap

GU10

Wattage bulb included

15 W

Maximum wattage replacement bulb

5.5

IP code

IP20

Class of protection

Class I - Earthed

Lumen output at 2700K

750 lm

Number of light sources

3

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

User Manual

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

Dismantle Instructions

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness