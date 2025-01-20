*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Buckram tripple spotlight
With the Philips Hue White ambiance Buckram spot light in black, you get two points of light to brighten the room. Adjust each spot individually to highlight the room and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more smart light features.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Pair with a wireless dimmer switch for easy wireless control
Control your Philips Hue lights directly with the wireless dimmer switch. You can turn the lights on and off, switch between the four different light recipes and dim to the right brightness. Installation is quick, simple and hassle-free. All you have to do is pair the switch with the lamp and place the switch anywhere in your home. It's that easy.
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal
Durability
Nominal lifetime
15,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Adjustable spot head
Yes
click!FIX mounting
Yes
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Hue Switch
Yes
LED integrated
No
LED lamp(s) included
Yes
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Living Room
Bedroom
Style
Modern
Type
Spot Light
EyeComfort
No
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514339125
Net weight
1.06 kg
Gross weight
1.58 kg
Height
124 mm
Length
466 mm
Width
133 mm
Material number (12NC)
929003048101
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
1.225 kg
Height
10.3 cm
Length
44.8 cm
Width
8.2 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,050 lm
Total lumen output fixture (hidden)
1,050 lm
Lumen output bulb included
350 lm
Light source equivalent to traditional bulb of
50
Total lumen output fixture
1050 lm
Bulb technology
LED
Light color
2200-6500 Hue White Ambiance
Mains power
50-60 Hz
Fitting/cap
GU10
Wattage bulb included
15 W
Maximum wattage replacement bulb
5.5
IP code
IP20
Class of protection
Class I - Earthed
Lumen output at 2700K
750 lm
Number of light sources
3
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
