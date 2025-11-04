Support
Flexible white LED lightstrip with a matte finish, showing visible LED segments and printed text along the strip.

Fair suspension light

The Philips Hue White ambiance Fair pendant in white features up and down lighting in warm-to-cool white light and built-in light recipes for daily routines. Control instantly with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more smart light features.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Integrated LED
  • Bluetooth control via app
  • Includes dimmer switch
  • Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Metal

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other