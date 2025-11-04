Pillar single spotlight
Use the Philips Hue White ambiance Pillar single spot light in white to get warm-to-cool white light in any room of your home. Control instantly with Bluetooth or the included Hue dimmer switch or unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Philips Hue Bridge.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Metal