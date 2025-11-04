Runner single spotlight
With an adjustable head, the Philips Hue White ambiance Runner spot light in black allows you to shine warm-to-cool white light in the any corner of the room. Use the built-in light recipes, and get instant control with the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth. Connect to a Hue Bridge for more.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Includes GU10 LED bulb
- Bluetooth control via app
- Includes dimmer switch
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Metal