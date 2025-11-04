Semeru pendant light
With its unique, colorful backlight, the Philips Hue White ambiance Semeru pendant light offers warm-to-cool white light for any moment of the day. Use the included Hue dimmer switch or Bluetooth for instant control or add a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Integrated LED
- Bluetooth control via app
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Silver
Material
Metal