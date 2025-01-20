*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance E27 starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 3 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a Smart Button.
Product highlights
- White ambiance
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Away-from-home smart light control
The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.
Come home to a house filled with light
Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.
Make it look like you're home with smart lights
Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Vintage design meets modern capabilities
Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x110
Design and finishing
Color
White
Durability
Number of switch cycles
50,000
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Environmental
Operational humidity
5% <H<95% (non condensing)
Operational temperature
-20°C to 45°C
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Power adapter included
Yes
Guarantee
2 years
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Packaging dimensions and weight
EAN/UPC - product
8719514404458
Net weight
0.53 kg
Gross weight
0.97 kg
Height
140 mm
Length
176 mm
Width
219 mm
Material number (12NC)
929002468411
Packaging information
EAN
8719514404458
Power consumption
Standby power consumption
0.5 W
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Lumen output at 4000K
1,055 lm
Diameter
60 mm
Weight
72 g
Bulb technology
LED
Fitting/cap
E27
Lumen output at 2700K
806 lm
Number of light sources
3
The bridge
Diameter
88 mm
Frequency band
2400-2483.5 MHz
Height
26 mm
Max. number of bulbs
50
Mounting options
Desktop
Wall
Power adapter
100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz
Power consumption
250mA max
The bulb
Color temperature
2200-6500K
Form factor
A60
Height
110 mm
Input voltage
220V-240V
Light output
Warm to cool white light
Lumen output
1100 lm
Max. operation power
8 W
Power factor
0.5
Software upgradable
Yes
Start up
Instant 100% light output
Wattage
11 W
Wattage equivalent
75 W
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Deep dimmable
Yes
The switch
Batteries included
1 x CR2032
IP rating
IP 20
Lifetime
50.000 clicks
Max. lights per switch
50 (with Hue Bridge)
Minimal battery lifetime
2 year(s)
Mounting options
freestanding
Wall plate depth
6 mm
Wall plate height
76 mm
Weight including wall plate
67 g
Weight of switch
37 g
What's in the box
Bridge
1
Ethernet network cable
1
Hue bulbs
3
Power adapter
1
Smart Button
1
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
HomeKit compatible
Yes
Philips Hue App
Android 10.0 and above
iOS 16 or later
Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Google Assistant
Microsoft Cortana
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available