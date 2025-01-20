Support
Close up of front of Hue White ambiance Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button

Enjoy relaxing and energizing scenes or create your own routines right out of the box with the Hue White ambiance E27 starter kit. Includes Hue Bridge, 3 smart bulbs that offer the full spectrum of white light and a Smart Button.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance
  • Up to 1055 lumens*
  • Warm-to-cool white light
  • Instant control via Bluetooth
  • Hue Bridge included
View all product specs
Find your product manual
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app

With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Away-from-home smart light control

The Hue app gives you complete control over your lights, even if you're not home. Switch your lights off and on remotely using just the app to ensure your home is always lit the way you want it.

Come home to a house filled with light

Set your Philips Hue app to recognize when you're nearing home. Before you even step out of your car or walk up the path, your selected smart lights turn on automatically.

Make it look like you're home with smart lights

Use the Philips Hue app to schedule light routines whenever you're away. Your smart lights will turn on at the times you've selected ∙ and sometimes a few minutes before or after ∙ to truly mimic your presence in the house.

Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Vintage design meets modern capabilities

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

Dimensions (WxHxD)

60x110

Design and finishing

Color

White

Durability

Number of switch cycles

50,000

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Environmental

Operational humidity

5% <H<95% (non condensing)

Operational temperature

-20°C to 45°C

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Power adapter included

Yes

Guarantee

2 years

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Packaging dimensions and weight

EAN/UPC - product

8719514404458

Net weight

0.53 kg

Gross weight

0.97 kg

Height

140 mm

Length

176 mm

Width

219 mm

Material number (12NC)

929002468411

Packaging information

EAN

8719514404458

Power consumption

Standby power consumption

0.5 W

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Lumen output at 4000K

1,055 lm

Diameter

60 mm

Weight

72 g

Bulb technology

LED

Fitting/cap

E27

Lumen output at 2700K

806 lm

Number of light sources

3

The bridge

Diameter

88 mm

Frequency band

2400-2483.5 MHz

Height

26 mm

Max. number of bulbs

50

Mounting options

Desktop

Wall

Power adapter

100–240 V AC / 50–60Hz

Power consumption

250mA max

The bulb

Color temperature

2200-6500K

Form factor

A60

Height

110 mm

Input voltage

220V-240V

Light output

Warm to cool white light

Lumen output

1100 lm

Max. operation power

8 W

Power factor

0.5

Software upgradable

Yes

Start up

Instant 100% light output

Wattage

11 W

Wattage equivalent

75 W

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Deep dimmable

Yes

The switch

Batteries included

1 x CR2032

IP rating

IP 20

Lifetime

50.000 clicks

Max. lights per switch

50 (with Hue Bridge)

Minimal battery lifetime

2 year(s)

Mounting options

freestanding

Wall plate depth

6 mm

Wall plate height

76 mm

Weight including wall plate

67 g

Weight of switch

37 g

What's in the box

Bridge

1

Ethernet network cable

1

Hue bulbs

3

Power adapter

1

Smart Button

1

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

HomeKit compatible

Yes

Philips Hue App

Android 10.0 and above

iOS 16 or later

Voice assistants (Hue Bridge required)

Amazon Alexa

Apple HomeKit

Google Assistant

Microsoft Cortana

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness