Tento Hue slim ceiling light, round shape, white finish, compact design, illuminated with a soft yellow glow, no visible switches.

Tento round WA LED ceiling panel 54.2 cm white

Give the smart light treatment to any area of your home, including large closets, garages, hallways, and more. Sleek and streamlined, this round ceiling panel in white is easy to install and looks good anywhere.

Product highlights

  • Subtle upward glow
  • ⌀54.2 cm
  • Up to 3500 lumens
  • Synthetic profile
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Control lights with your voice*

Control lights with your voice*

Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.

Set the right mood with soft white light

Set the right mood with soft white light

Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.

Optimized light recipes for your daily activities

Optimized light recipes for your daily activities

Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Start your day with the bright white light of the Energize light recipe, or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax. Reading a book in the bath? Set the Read recipe for just the right light.

Control lights instantly

Control lights instantly

Get instant control over your Philips Hue smart lights with the Hue dimmer switch. With the touch of a button, your entire household can instantly dim or brighten the room, turn lights on and off, or set light scenes.

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    White

  • Material

    Synthetic

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other